Noussair Mazraoui saves United from embarrassment in Sunderland draw



Noussair Mazraoui produced a solid performance to help an underwhelming Manchester United to a lucky point against Sunderland.

United held

Senne Lammens made two brilliant saves in either half, first to deny Noah Sadiki and then Brian Brobbey, as United and Sunderland played out a goalless draw.

Sunderland began the brighter of the two sides, imposing their physicality and testing United’s defence. An early chance fell their way when Sadiki was played through, but Lammens got down smartly to keep the effort out.

The Black Cats kept up the pressure as United struggled to maintain spells of possession. Luckily for the Red Devils, they had an answer for much of what was thrown of them, with Mazraoui playing a big part in that. Given the start at right-back, he put in a solid shift and helped keep Talbi quiet.

The hosts’ next big chance fell to Brian Brobbey and Lammens was on hand yet again to keep the score at 0-0.

United had luck on their side when substitute Lutsharel Geertruida rattled the post. At the other end, Michael Carrick’s side failed to muster a single shot on target until added time. Eventually, both teams had to settle for a share of the points.

Many of United’s players never got going, but the same cannot be said of the defensive quartet, with Mazraoui standing out as particularly impressive.

Mazraoui’s performance

The Moroccan made an astonishing 10 defensive contributions.

He delved into four tackles, winning three of them. He made one interception and five clearances. Mazraoui also contributed a further five recoveries.

The 28-year-old delved into five ground duels, winning all of them. He also came out on top in both aerial challenges that he vied for.

Mazraoui touched the ball 56 times and completed the one dribble he embarked on. He delivered three key passes and found his teammates with 33 of the 38 passes he attempted.

Defensive Value General Value Passing Value Def. contributions 10 Touches 56 Assists 0 Tackles (won) 4 (3) Unsuccessful touches 1 Expected assists (xA) 0.02 Interceptions 1 Dribbles (successful) 1 (1) Key passes 3 Clearances 5 Crosses (accurate) 0 (0) Recoveries 5 Passes in opp. half (acc.) 16/19 (84%) Ground duels (won) 5 (5) Passes in own half (acc.) 17/19 (89%) Aerial duels (won) 2 (2) Long balls (accurate) 1/1 (100%)

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

He also successfully connected with the one long ball he pinged.

Featured image Stu Forster via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social