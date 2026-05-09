Home » Sunderland 0-0 Manchester United: Player Ratings

Sunderland 0-0 Manchester United: Player Ratings

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Mason Mount


Manchester United played out a 0-0 stalemate with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light. Here are our player ratings from the game.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Senne Lammens 8 – Made two excellent saves in either half to prevent what seemed like guaranteed Sunderland goals. Got down well to deny Noah Sadiki and Brian Brobbey.

Noussair Mazraoui 6 – Solid against Talbi, but didn’t offer very much going forward.

Harry Maguire 6 – An OK game and good in the air.

Lisandro Martinez 4 – Endured a tough game on his return to the starting XI after a three-game suspension. Bullied by Brobbey.

Luke Shaw 6 – Similar to Mazraoui, he worked hard defensively but didn’t provide attacking support in wide areas.

Kobbie Mainoo 6 – Decent performance. Controlled performance at the heart of a tough battle in the middle of the park.

Mason Mount 3 – Contributed virtually nothing. Already struggling for minutes under Michael Carrick, he did nothing to warrant his place today.

Bruno Fernandes 5 – A subdued performance. He simply wasn’t allowed to dictate play or hit the heights we’ve come to expect. That much was clear from United registering their only shot on target in added time.

Amad 4 – He just can’t seem to find his rhythm right now. There was a bright moment in the first half when Fernandes teed him up, but that was the extent of his impact. Too many attacking moves fizzled out with him, and he was consistently outmatched by the full-back. One decent opening to assist Matheus Cunha was squandered with a misguided pass—a chance that should have been buried.

Matheus Cunha 4 – Another underwhelming performer, which is surprising considering how good his recent form has been. He barely threatened the opposition, if we’re being generous.

Joshua Zirkzee 2 – Abysmal. He couldn’t make anything stick, coughing up possession even under minimal pressure. He struggled in his duels, and apart from a glancing header that didn’t trouble the goalkeeper, he barely laid a glove on the Black Cats. Rightly the first one to be hooked.

Substitutes

Patrick Dorgu 4 – Made no difference whatsoever. Waste of a substitute.

Bryan Mbeumo 4 – Same as Dorgu.

Featured image George Wood via Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

1 comment

jj 09/05/2026 - 18:46

Mount wasn’t that bad, consider the position he was playing: midfield alongside Mainoo, so his role was containing their midfield and he did that.
Amad set up two goals that weren’t scored.
Cunha had two real chances, didn’t shoot the first time and shot tamely at the goalie for the second.

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