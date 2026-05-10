Amad: Manchester United reach key decision on Ivorian’s future

Manchester United forward Amad is experiencing a difficult season at Old Trafford so far, prompting talk of a possible departure at the end of the season. The Ivorian spent the first half of the season operating in the right-sided wing-back role, impressing with his work ethic and tenacity.

Amad reinvented himself under former head coach Ruben Amorim after being completely ignored by his predecessor, Erik ten Hag. The 23 year old was a regular feature under the Portuguese when fit, registering 10 goals and 11 assists in 43 appearances.

Following Amorim’s departure and the appointment of Michael Carrick in a caretaker role in January, the Red Devils switched to a 4-2-3-1 formation. Amad has subsequently been operating higher up the pitch, although he is yet to register a goal or an assist under the English manager.

Amad Stats by Managers at United

Manager Appearances Goals Assists Yellow Cards Second Yellow Red Cards Minutes Played Michael Carrick 15 - - 1 - - 960' Darren Fletcher - - - - - - - Ruben Amorim 43 10 11 5 - - 3,255' Ruud van Nistelrooy 4 2 1 1 - - 216' Erik ten Hag 24 3 2 2 1 - 1,045' Ralf Rangnick 1 - - - - - 68' Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 8 1 1 - - - 264' Total 95 16 15 9 1 - 5,808'

The situation has seen him linked with an exit this summer, with recent reports suggesting that Sunderland are keen to take him back after a fruitful loan spell earlier in his career. An update on the situation has now emerged.

United not planning Amad’s departure

According to TEAMtalk, United have no desire to part ways with Amad this summer. The report states: “Manchester United have dismissed suggestions that Amad could be allowed to leave this summer, with sources telling TEAMtalk the attacker remains a major part of the club’s long-term plans.”

The report insists that Amad is delighted with his role change under Carrick, adding: “We understand Amad has been delighted with the tactical change and has privately expressed his happiness under Carrick’s management, believing the new system better suits his natural strengths in the final third.”

The report also rubbishes talk of a move to the Stadium of Light, stating: “Man Utd insiders have laughed off any suggestion the club would consider letting him leave. Sources state Amad is viewed internally as one of the most exciting attacking talents at the club and somebody the Red Devils expect to build around moving forward.”

Amad signed a new deal with the Red Devils in January that keeps him at the club until 2030. The report from TEAMtalk goes on to add that it was a show of faith from the club, stating: “The decision was seen internally as a major show of faith in the attacker’s future importance at Old Trafford.”

“United’s hierarchy believe Amad still has significant room for development and are convinced his versatility, creativity and technical quality can make him a key figure for years to come.”

Carrick admires Amad

The report goes on to state that Carrick admires Amad, adding: “Carrick is also understood to be a huge admirer of the player and values his intelligence in possession, work ethic and ability to operate across multiple attacking roles.”

“Despite ongoing speculation surrounding United’s squad rebuild this summer, sources indicate Amad is firmly considered untouchable unless an extraordinary situation develops.”

“The feeling within the club is that the Ivory Coast international represents the type of young, technically gifted player United should be building around as they continue reshaping the squad.”

Final Thoughts

With Carrick now the frontrunner for the full-time job, and United expected to fight on four fronts next season, one can expect a lot more from Amad in the coming months. However, the Ivorian must improve his form in the final third or risk dropping down the pecking order.

Amad completed just 1/3 take-ons and failed to create a single chance in 75 minutes vs. Sunderland. A tough day at the office. 🏢 pic.twitter.com/Mix6eZ1nJT — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) May 9, 2026

Featured image George Wood via Getty Images

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