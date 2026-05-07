Amad Diallo: Premier League outfit eye Man United ace as dream summer signing



Amad Diallo’s long-term future at Manchester United is under threat.

The Ivorian winger has simply not been himself in the months since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

Since scoring against AFC Bournemouth in December, Amad has failed to contribute a single goal for United.

That drought is all the more concerning given he has been handed an attacking role as United returned to using natural wingers.

As the club’s first-choice right winger (with Bryan Mbeumo largely used as a false nine), the 23-year-old should be chipping in with assists if not goals.

That said, it has not been about production alone. Amad’s performances have also dipped well below par, with the last two games proving particularly telling. He was hooked at half-time against Brentford, and his error in the win over Liverpool has opened many eyes to the tricky winger’s struggles.

Amad Diallo stays or leaves

There is now a genuine debate over whether United should cut their losses and let him go, or show patience and trust that he will snap out of his poor form.

As the Red Devils ponder what to do with the winger, however, Sunderland have plans of their own.

Was a hit at The Stadium Of Light

While still hoping to break through at Manchester United, Amad spent time at the Stadium of Light, and what a massive hit he was there. In 39 games for the Black Cats, he scored 14 goals and contributed three assists.

Sunderland view Amad as a dream signing

That spell left a lasting impression, and the i paper now reports that Sunderland are ready to make their move for Amad if United hint at his availability.

The report claims,

“If (United’s)confidence ever wavered… Sunderland would make their pitch. Still considered a “dream signing” by key figures in the club’s recruitment department, the Black Cats have tried several times to re-sign Diallo since that first loan spell. Every time Manchester United have knocked them back, but interest endures.”

From that, it is clear that while the Premier League newcomers want Amad, they are waiting on a signal from United before they strike.

Whether that signal comes remains to be seen, but what is obvious is that the next three games could go a long way toward shaping United’s thinking about his future.

Everyone knows how dangerous Amad can be, but he needs to show it on the pitch. With both Amad and Bryan Mbeumo, the feeling was that United’s right wing was locked down for years. It is, therefore, all the more frustrating that doubts are now creeping in about the options there.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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