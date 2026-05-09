Luke Shaw spotted limping after Sunderland draw



Manchester United escaped the Stadium of Light with a fortuitous 0-0 draw after Sunderland failed to take their chances.

The hosts created several openings, but Senne Lammens stood tall between the posts to ensure the Red Devils earned a point on the road.

Michael Carrick will have been left disappointed with the performances of his fringe stars, Mason Mount and Joshua Zirkzee, after they got a chance to impress but failed to grasp the opportunity.

Amad’s form is also a cause for concern for the caretaker head coach, as is the current injury crisis at the club.

Another injury scare for United

Benjamin Sesko missed out despite reports of the Slovenian being part of the matchday squad, while Casemiro was also rested for the game against the Black Cats.

Matthijs de Ligt remains sidelined, and Luke Shaw could be about to join him with the Englishman spotted leaving Sunderland’s home ground in some discomfort.

🚨🎥| Luke Shaw limping when leaving the Stadium Of Light following the game against Sunderland. 🤕 [@imogenmufc] pic.twitter.com/ROphPrRls1 — Kev 屮 (@UtdKev08) May 9, 2026

Based on a video doing the rounds on social media, fans captured the left-back limping heavily while being escorted to the coach by Bryan Mbeumo.

The left-back performed admirably against the hosts on Saturday, winning a 100 percent of his tackles and completing three clearances (via sofascore).

Luke Shaw spotted limping badly

He has started in all 36 Premier League games so far, a feat he has never achieved for the 20-time English league champions in 12 years.

The England international will be desperate to start the remaining two games and prove his injury troubles are a thing of the past.

The 30-year-old’s current deal expires in 2027, and it remains to be seen if Luke Shaw will earn a new contract.

There have been rumours that United will look to sign a new left-back in the summer, with Patrick Dorgu set to play a more attacking role moving forward.

Feature image Stu Forster via Getty Images

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