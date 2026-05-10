Home » Joshua Zirkzee: Man United striker puts in anemic showing versus Sunderland

Joshua Zirkzee: Man United striker puts in anemic showing versus Sunderland

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of Cunha and Zirkzee

Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkzee struggled once again in the Premier League.

Struggles

Since signing for Manchester United in July 2024, Zirkzee has barely made an impact at Old Trafford.

The 24-year-old has only scored a paltry nine goals in 73 appearances for the Red Devils.

His statistics this season do not make for pleasant reading, as he has only managed two goals in 24 games.

Performance

The Dutchman was given a rare chance to start with Benjamin Sesko out of the squad due to a shin problem.

Sadly, he could not make any sort of impact on the game, as he often cut an isolated figure in the Manchester United attack.

He played 65 minutes of the match before being substituted for Patrick Dorgu.

Zirkzee had one shot on goal in the first half when he headed over Matheus Cunha’s cross, but the chance was always drifting over the bar.


He could not manage a shot on target in the match and was unable to complete any dribble attempts.

The striker did carry the ball forward three times but did not complete any key passes in the match.

In fact, he could only complete 11 passes in an anemic afternoon.

Zirkzee was also weak in his duels, winning just four out of 11, and was also unable to compete in any tackles as he was frequently bullied by the Sunderland defence.

Future

In his post-match press conference, Carrick defended his striker, but it was objectively a missed opportunity for Zirkzee to show his worth.

The former Bologna forward has been linked with a summer exit from Old Trafford and, on this performance, it is hard to argue that this would not be the best course of action for everyone involved.

Joshua Zirkzee stats vs Sunderland

StatisticValue
Goals0
Expected goals (xG)0.08
Assists0
Expected assists (xA)0.01
Total shots1
Shots on target0
Shots blocked0
Touches25
Unsuccessful touches1
Dribbles (successful)0 (0)
Was fouled1
Possession lost9
Total carrying distance13.8 m
Carries3
Total progression1.3 m
Key passes0
Crosses (accurate)0 (0)
Accurate passes11/18 (61%)
Passes in opposition half (acc.)9/15 (60%)
Passes in own half (acc.)2/3 (67%)
Defensive contributions2
Tackles (won)0 (0)
Interceptions0
Clearances2
Blocked shots0
Ground duels (won)3 (1)
Aerial duels (won)8 (3)
Fouls1
Dribbled past0

Featured image George Wood via Getty Images

online polls

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

Latest Top Stories...

Senne Lammens reveals Carrick’s message after Sunderland draw

Amad continues downward spiral, it is time for...

Luke Shaw: Man United veteran reveals three United...

Bruno Fernandes: Man United captain wins massive award

Benjamin Sesko set to feature vs Sunderland after...

Senne Lammens: Edwin van der Sar issues verdict...

Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.