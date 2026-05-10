Manchester United must sign Mateus Fernandes and Carlos Baleba to transform midfield

Manchester United have all but secured third place in the Premier League this season.

In spite of the significant improvements this season, the Red Devils will be aiming for a major transfer window this summer.

The Peoples Person is preparing for a busy summer and suggesting which moves would best equip United for a challenge in the Premier League and Champions League.

Outgoings

1) Andre Onana

The Cameroonian has performed quite well on loan at Trabzonspor, but he has no future at Old Trafford. Senne Lammens has made the number one shirt his own, and Onana is too expensive to keep as a back-up goalkeeper.

2) Manuel Ugarte

The Uruguay international has been a huge disappointment at United and is simply not good enough for English football. He has never looked capable of matching the physicality of the league and is nowhere near good enough on the ball for a club like Manchester United.

3) Joshua Zirkzee

The Dutchman clearly has talent and is capable of playing some beautiful football on his day. Nonetheless, he needs to play in slow motion and is not a goalscorer. These are two reasons he will never make it at United.

4) Lisandro Martinez

Perhaps this is a controversial opinion, as Martinez has certainly played well for United since his move to Old Trafford in 2022. The problem with the defender is that he cannot stay fit, and there is no reason to believe that this will suddenly change as he gets older.

5) Mason Mount

Mount is clearly a good player and can knit play together well. Nonetheless, he lacks the X factor that a United number seven should possess and cannot stay fit for any significant length of time. Therefore, he is a prime candidate to sell this summer.

Incomings

1) Carlos Baleba

United need to improve their midfield and Baleba is a long-term target for the Red Devils. It is true he has not had the best of seasons, but his talent is undeniable. What’s more, his physicality and ability to drive forward with the ball would be incredibly helpful to this United side.

2) Mateus Fernandes

Ineos have prioritised Premier League-proven players and Fernandes certainly fits the bill. In spite of West Ham United’s poor form, the Portuguese midfielder has been one of the top-performing midfielders in the league and would certainly add much to the Red Devils’ engine room.

3) El Hadji Malick Diouf

The Senegalese left-back would also be a fine addition from West Ham. His attacking ability and crossing prowess would massively benefit Benjamin Sesko and unlock his aerial ability in a way United have been unable to achieve this season.

4) Iliman Ndiaye

Ndiaye would be another strong addition from the Premier League. The Everton winger would add trickery and directness to United’s left wing and be an able back-up to Matheus Cunha.

5) Shea Charles

The Southampton midfielder could be a low-risk gamble, especially if the Saints fail to gain promotion to the Premier League. The youngster has already captained Northern Ireland and is an all-round midfielder who has the capacity to be one of the best midfielders in the Premier League if he continues on his impressive trajectory.

Featured image Julian Finney via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social