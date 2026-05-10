Paul Pogba: Luke Shaw makes bold claim about ex-United ace

Kobbie Mainoo has emerged as a pillar of Manchester United’s midfield in recent months, and it is no wonder that INEOS moved quickly to secure his future. The Englishman has committed his future to the club until 2031, and the Red Devils are now preparing to sign his ideal partner this summer.

The English giants are looking for a capable replacement for Casemiro, who will leave Old Trafford as a free agent once his contract runs out at the end of this season. The Brazilian has been indispensable of late and has registered nine goals and two assists in 34 appearances this season.

The 34 year old had a whirlwind time at the club after joining from Real Madrid in the summer of 2022. However, he leaves the Theatre of Dreams on a high after gifting fans one of the best seasons of his career.

While United have been home to some of the best midfielders in the world over the years, one player who promised much but failed to live up to expectations is Paul Pogba.

Pogba’s mixed fortunes at Old Trafford

Paul Pogba first joined United from Le Havre in the summer of 2009 as a teenager and was drafted into the club’s academy. He developed in leaps and bounds and broke into the first team under legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

It was soon clear that the Red Devils had a jewel on their hands, with the Frenchman tipped to sort out the midfield at Old Trafford for the next decade. Unfortunately, Pogba ended up leaving the Red Devils as a free agent in the summer of 2012 to join Juventus.

The Frenchman enjoyed great success with the Bianconeri, winning four Serie A titles, among other silverware. United were in the market for a new midfielder in the summer of 2016 when they decided to bring their prodigal son home for a reported £89 million fee.

The Frenchman was expected to spearhead the Red Devils’ resurgence under Jose Mourinho and helped his team win the Europa League and the EFL Cup in his debut campaign. Unfortunately, he struggled for consistency and failed to justify his steep price tag.

The 2018 World Cup winner ended up leaving in the summer of 2022, once again as a free agent, to move to Juventus. Luke Shaw, who was in the squad when Pogba returned to the Theatre of Dreams, has now opened up on playing alongside him.

Paul Pogba: Career Stats by Club

Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow Cards Second Yellow Red Cards Minutes Played Man Utd 233 39 51 41 1 2 17,692' Juventus 190 34 40 28 - 1 14,282' Man Utd U21 21 3 7 2 - - 1,523' Monaco 6 - - - - - 115' Man Utd U18 2 - - - - - 180' Total 452 76 98 71 1 3 33,792'

Had everything to be the best

Speaking on the new Influencers series initiated by United, Shaw hailed Pogba as one of the finest he has ever worked with. He said: “It’s a shame [Pogba] didn’t reach his maximum ability here. He touched on it a little bit. He had everything to be the best midfielder in the world.”

“He was so good. For talent, he was one of the best I’ve ever played with. He was scary good. He could do everything. I just wish it had worked out better. Sometimes, things are just not meant to be.”

Pogba’s second stint with Juventus, however, was hardly rosy, with the player embroiled in a doping controversy and having to serve a subsequent ban. He joined Monaco last summer, but has struggled for form and fitness in Ligue 1.

Final Thoughts

Pogba briefly struck up a superb partnership with Bruno Fernandes under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and United perhaps missed a trick by not signing Declan Rice in the summer of 2021. INEOS have to ensure they do not repeat past mistakes this year, as they have the ingredients to form one of the best midfields in the league.

With Mainoo and Fernandes already in the mix, the Red Devils only need someone like Elliot Anderson to churn out a world-class midfield trident at the Theatre of Dreams. The ability to sign the Nottingham Forest dynamo could dictate their success next season.

Featured image Ed Sykes via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social