Rooney explains why United must swiftly resolve Carrick’s future

Manchester United stuttered to a 0-0 draw against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, 9 March, in the Premier League. The result did not affect the Red Devils’ position in the table, as they remain third in the league with two games left in the season.

However, it highlighted the need for further investment in the squad. Caretaker manager Michael Carrick made five changes to his starting XI, and the English giants lacked inspiration in the absence of some of their first-team regulars.

That will be a cause for concern, especially since United have already qualified for next season’s Champions League. The Red Devils were without European football this season, and were also knocked out of cup competitions in the nascent stages.

As a result, the English giants are set to play just 40 games this campaign, the fewest since the 1914/15 season. The English giants will need a bigger squad in order to compete in Europe and domestic cup competitions alongside the Premier League next season.

United’s summer plans

With Casemiro set to leave this summer as a free agent, a new midfielder remains at the top of United’s priority list. Mason Mount was deployed in a traditional midfield position against the Black Cats but failed to impress, highlighting the importance of signing an able replacement for the Brazilian.

Meanwhile, Manuel Ugarte has fared no better this season and is also likely to be on his way out at the end of the campaign. The Red Devils, as such, could be tempted to sign more than one midfielder before the start of the new season.

Elsewhere, a new left-back could also be on the agenda, with Luke Shaw already on the wrong side of 30. Joshua Zirkzee continued his disappointing run this season against Sunderland, which was his first start under Carrick, so INEOS could consider further attacking reinforcements.

There is also the small matter of the permanent manager appointment, with the English manager under contract until the end of the season. While Carrick has done an excellent job so far, United have yet to make a decision on the position, and club legend Wayne Rooney has now explained how it could hurt their plans.

United urged to announce permanent manager

Speaking on Match of the Day following Saturday’s game, Rooney pointed out that the managerial uncertainty could affect United’s recruitment this summer. He said: “Manchester United need to invest in players in the summer in order to compete in the Premier League next season, in the Champions League next season, which is where they want to be.”

“They have to invest. They have to strengthen the squad and I don’t think there’s any denying that. Now, if I was a player and Manchester United wanted to sign me, the first question I’d ask is ‘Does the manager want me? Who is the manager? Does the manager want me?’ So, I think for Manchester United to have clarity on the manager.”

Having previously backed Carrick for the full-time job, Rooney reiterated his stance on Saturday, adding: “I think everyone knows I have been very supportive of Michael Carrick. If Michael Carrick hadn’t done the job he has done, I wouldn’t be sitting here saying you should give him the job.”

“But I think for what he has done, he’s earned the right to get that manager’s job. I think for the club to announce him, I think they need to do it swiftly because they need to get players in. They need to get players in next season to improve that team.”

Michael Carrick Managerial Career Stats

Team From To Games Played Games Won Games Drawn Games Lost Win % Manchester United (caretaker) 21 November 2021 2 December 2021 3 2 1 0 66.7 Middlesbrough 24 October 2022 4 June 2025 136 63 24 49 46.3 Manchester United 13 January 2026 present 15 10 3 2 66.7 Total 154 75 28 51 48.7

Final Thoughts

United are staring ahead at a crucial summer transfer window, and it is true that resolving the managerial situation could put them in a better position regarding recruitment. Having taken over a club in crisis in January, Carrick helped secure qualification for next season’s Champions League, and is closing in on a top-three finish. As such, all signs indicate that the Englishman is the right man for the job.

Most points in the Prem since Michael Carrick took over Man United: 33 — Man United

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28 — Man City pic.twitter.com/qUmSlEPWXz — StatMuse FC (@statmusefc) May 9, 2026

Featured image George Wood via Getty Images

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