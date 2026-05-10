Andrea Cambiaso: Man United learn asking price for Juventus star

Luke Shaw has been an omnipresent figure for Manchester United this summer, but his contract runs out at the end of next season. The Englishman has started every Premier League game this campaign, but he is set to turn 31 at the end of the campaign, adding to speculation regarding his future.

Shaw started the campaign as part of a back three under former head coach Ruben Amorim and was excellent in the left-sided centre-back position. When the Portuguese was replaced by caretaker manager Michael Carrick in January, the Red Devils scrapped the 3-4-3 formation and shifted to a back four.

Shaw has since operated in his natural position at left-back and has continued his impressive run. However, the player has a history of injury issues and with Tyrell Malacia expected to leave this summer as a free agent, United could be tempted to add a new left-back to their squad.

It now appears that they have found the ideal candidate for the position in Serie A.

United among clubs monitoring Andrea Cambiaso

According to TEAMtalk, United are among a handful of clubs keeping a close eye on Juventus left-back Andrea Cambiaso. The report states: “Andrea Cambiaso has emerged as a genuine option for Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal this summer after Juventus quietly made clubs aware he could be available for transfer, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.”

“Our sources indicate that Juventus are open to selling the former Bologna star during the upcoming window, as they continue assessing ways to reshape their squad and generate funds.”

The report states that while Cambiaso has admirers at Inter Milan, Napoli and Como, Premier League clubs have already been informed about his availability. It adds: “Sources have confirmed to us that Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United have all been approached regarding the 26-year-old, and there is genuine appreciation for his profile within each club.”

Deal possible for £30 million

Cambiaso has mostly operated at left-back for the Bianconeri but is equally adept at operating at right-back. The Italian can also slot in effortlessly in a wing-back position on either flank, making him an enticing option for his suitors.

The player’s form has previously seen him linked to Manchester City as well, with Pep Guardiola reportedly a fan of his abilities. This season, Cambiaso has registered three goals and five assists in 45 appearances across competitions for Juventus, all but two of which have been starts.

Andrea Cambiaso Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Serie A 34 33 3 4 3 1 2,664' UEFA Champions League 9 8 - 1 3 - 642' Italy Cup 2 2 - - - - 171' Total 45 43 3 5 6 1 3,477'

The report goes on to point out that Cambiaso’s “intelligence, positional adaptability and comfort using either foot at a high level” have already seen him compared to legendary former Juventus and Italy defender Gianluca Zambrotta. The 26 year old could be a fine replacement for Shaw at United, who also value his versatility as they look to add more cover at the right-back position.

The report goes on to insist that a move could be possible for just £30 million, stating: “Sources state the Serie A giants would be willing to sanction a deal in the region of £30million – a figure considered relatively reasonable given Cambiaso’s experience, versatility and international pedigree.”

Final Thoughts

A move for Cambiaso represents a low-risk, high-reward approach that could turn out to be a masterstroke. With most funds likely to be directed at reinforcing the midfield this summer, a bargain deal for the Italian could certainly suit United.

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