Home » Man United vs Brighton: Under-21s learn final time and date

Man United vs Brighton: Under-21s learn final time and date

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Shea Lacey

Manchester United youth football has had another stellar season. Both the under-18s and under-21s have made cup finals and performed well in the league stages.

Youngsters such as Jack and Tyler Fletcher, Shea Lacey, and Bendito Mantato have all made their first-team debuts this winter.

Finals galore

The under-18s finished their league season in second place and were runners-up in the Premier League Cup, losing on penalties to Crystal Palace.

They will aim to go one better when they face Manchester City in the FA Youth Cup final on Thursday, 14th May.

The under-21s have also been impressive, also finishing second in their league.

They reached the quarter-finals of the UEFA Youth League, losing 2-4 in extra time to eventual winners, Real Madrid.

The under-21s have got to the final of the Premier League 2 playoffs, defeating Manchester City 4-3 in a pulsating semi-final.

A brace from Dane Chido Obi and strikes from Shea Lacey and Jack Moorhouse were enough to secure a massive victory for the young Red Devils.

Final details

The club’s official website has also announced the details for United’s final against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The site reports that, “Manchester United’s Under-21s will bid for Premier League 2 glory on Saturday night.”

The article continues to read that, “the reward is a trip to Brighton & Hove Albion, to compete for the trophy, which we last won in 2015/16. The play-off final will be played at the Amex Stadium, kicking off on 16 May at 19:30 BST.”

Brighton finished 12th in the league stage, so it is safe to say that United should consider themselves favourites to lift a trophy they haven’t won for a decade.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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