Man United vs Brighton: Under-21s learn final time and date

Manchester United youth football has had another stellar season. Both the under-18s and under-21s have made cup finals and performed well in the league stages.

Youngsters such as Jack and Tyler Fletcher, Shea Lacey, and Bendito Mantato have all made their first-team debuts this winter.

Finals galore

The under-18s finished their league season in second place and were runners-up in the Premier League Cup, losing on penalties to Crystal Palace.

They will aim to go one better when they face Manchester City in the FA Youth Cup final on Thursday, 14th May.

The under-21s have also been impressive, also finishing second in their league.

They reached the quarter-finals of the UEFA Youth League, losing 2-4 in extra time to eventual winners, Real Madrid.

The under-21s have got to the final of the Premier League 2 playoffs, defeating Manchester City 4-3 in a pulsating semi-final.

A brace from Dane Chido Obi and strikes from Shea Lacey and Jack Moorhouse were enough to secure a massive victory for the young Red Devils.

Final details

The club’s official website has also announced the details for United’s final against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The site reports that, “Manchester United’s Under-21s will bid for Premier League 2 glory on Saturday night.”

The article continues to read that, “the reward is a trip to Brighton & Hove Albion, to compete for the trophy, which we last won in 2015/16. The play-off final will be played at the Amex Stadium, kicking off on 16 May at 19:30 BST.”

Brighton finished 12th in the league stage, so it is safe to say that United should consider themselves favourites to lift a trophy they haven’t won for a decade.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social