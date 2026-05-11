Shea Lacey decision could backfire on United



Michael Carrick chose to make wholesale changes for Manchester United’s clash against Sunderland on Saturday, looking to hand fringe stars some much-needed game time.

With Champions League qualification secured, the expectation was that a few academy graduates might get a run-out in the remaining Premier League games.

Mason Mount and Joshua Zirkzee disappointed, while it was a surprise to see no Carrington wonderkid earn any minutes at the Stadium of Light.

Fans were expecting to see Shea Lacey in the matchday squad, considering his impressive form for the United U21s in recent weeks.

Shea Lacey deserves first team chance

The 19-year-old has two goals and one assist in three PL 2 play-off games, and it is clear that he has outgrown academy football.

While many will point to his exertions against Manchester City’s U21 side on Friday as a reason for his exclusion, Jack Fletcher made the bench and he played the semi-finals as well.

With Bryan Mbeumo struggling and Amad off colour since his return from AFCON, there is definitely space in the team for the England U20 international.

The Red Devils are expected to strengthen out wide on the left in the summer, meaning Shea Lacey could possibly make the right wing spot his own should he impress in pre-season.

INEOS considering sending Shea Lacey out on loan

However, according to journalist Alan Nixon (via his Patreon), the 20-time English league champions are planning to loan out the Liverpool-born wonderkid once the transfer window opens.

And a “queue” is “already forming” for the tricky winger’s services, with multiple Championship and League One clubs eyeing the United ace.

Official approaches are expected to arrive soon, and the decision will be based on who can offer Shea Lacey the most minutes.

“A handful of Championship clubs have asked to take him next season and leading League One sides are trying.

Multiple clubs eyeing Shea Lacey

“A couple of SPFL outfits are also in the mix and Lacey is likely to go where he gets most game time – with official approaches set to be considered soon.”

Whether this decision comes back to haunt United, only time will tell. One thing is for sure: he needs minutes to continue his development instead of stagnating while playing academy football.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

