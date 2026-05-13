JJ Gabriel: When wonderkid will make his senior debut revealed



Manchester United fans cannot wait to watch Joseph Junior Andreou Gabriel, better known as JJ Gabriel, in action for the first team.

Still only 15, the Carrington wonderkid recently made history by becoming the first-ever Premier League Under-18 Player of the Season.

His stats speak for themselves: 30 goal involvements in 28 games across two competitions, including 26 goals.

No wonder that former head coach Ruben Amorim and caretaker head coach Michael Carrick are admirers.

JJ Gabriel has caught everyone’s eye

In fact, the Englishman would have already made his debut if not for the rules preventing him from making the much-anticipated breakthrough.

With interim boss Darren Fletcher choosing not to give him minutes in the FA Cup, next season is the earliest opportunity for fans to see JJ Gabriel in action.

According to The Sun, the young attacker is expected to travel with the first team for their pre-season tour.

And the matches against Wrexham in Helsinki and Rosenborg in Trondheim have been identified as possible games in which the England Under-17 international could make his first senior appearance.

When can we expect JJ Gabriel to make his debut

“Goalkeeper David Gaskell remains United’s youngest ever debutant at 16 years and 19 days, having been whisked from the crowd to replace an injured Ray Wood in the 1956 Charity Shield.

“Gabriel is likely to be included in United’s pre-season tour squad amid a shortage of senior professionals due to the World Cup.

“May 18 against Wrexham in Helsinki or May 24 against Rosenborg in Trondheim can be circled in the calendar as possible debut days.”

If he takes his chance and impresses, it will be interesting to see when Carrick turns to JJ Gabriel in a competitive first team match.

Feature image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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