Manuel Ugarte: Galatasaray take key step to strike deal with Man United

Galatasaray are ramping up their pursuit of Manuel Ugarte after receiving the green light from the Manchester United midfielder, according to a new report from Türkiye.

The Engine Room

In their first summer window in charge at Old Trafford, INEOS focused on upgrading the defence, while the second centred around fixing the misfiring attack. Now, in their third, the hierarchy are intent on a complete revamp in midfield.

Despite a resurgence under interim boss Michael Carrick, Casemiro will leave at the end of the season when his contract expires. There was an option to trigger a one-year extension, but both the player and club decided against it.

The Brazilian behemoth’s departure will leave such a hole that United plan to sign two midfielders to properly replace him. The primary target is Elliot Anderson, while other Premier League-proven operators like Sandro Tonali, Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton are also under consideration.

But there is a growing sense that a third signing must arrive, as Ugarte has proven to be woefully short of the requisite standard since his big-money switch from Paris Saint-Germain in 2024.

However, the outstanding book value on the initial £42m deal with the Ligue 1 champions is such that United will only be able to fund a replacement if the Uruguay international is first sold.

Galatasaray Make Their Move

Galatasaray first expressed interest in Ugarte during the winter window, but United were reluctant to weaken the squad, particularly in midfield, mid-season. Nonetheless, the Süper Lig champions, confirmed as winners for the fourth successive campaign last weekend, have not given up hope of striking a deal.

A report relayed by The Peoples Person revealed contact between both parties has been maintained since January, with Ugarte understood to have given his “green light” to a move to Istanbul.

Turkish outlet Fotomac now reveals Galatasaray have opened club-to-club talks with United.

The report states a loan deal could be included in discussions, with the Red Devils understood to value the Montevideo native at the £26m mark. If he left for less than this, the sale would count as a negative PSR hit.

Final Thoughts

Arguably, Ugarte’s departure is as vital a piece of business as any for United this season. The effect his presence on the pitch has on the team’s performance, in comparison to Casemiro or Kobbie Mainoo for example, is stark.

If United want to compete effectively on four fronts next season, with a return to the Champions League in the bag, three midfielders are needed to bolster a unit where Mainoo is the only viable option at present.

But to fund this overhaul, a deal will need to be struck to send Ugarte to Türkiye, explaining why Galatasaray’s decision to open talks is such an important step.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social