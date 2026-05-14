Home » Bruno Fernandes learns competitors for PL Player of the Season award

Bruno Fernandes learns competitors for PL Player of the Season award

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Fernandes


Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has discovered the stars he must beat to land the Premier League Player of the Season award.

Super Fernandes

Fernandes has enjoyed a fantastic season, playing a crucial role in United securing a sensational return to the Champions League after a two-year absence.

He has led from the front, especially kicking up a new level since Michael Carrick’s appointment after Ruben Amorim was dismissed.

The Portugal international boasts an impressive eight goals and 19 assists this season. He is just one assist shy of matching the Premier League record, which is held jointly by Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry.

With two games left to play this term, there is every chance that Fernandes could surpass the pair.

Fernandes has made no secret of his desire to break the record and will no doubt do everything possible to achieve this goal.

Last week, Fernandes was named the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year for 2025/26. He was voted for by members of the FWA, a group which comprises around 900 football journalists.

In doing so, Fernandes became the first United player to scoop up the award since Wayne Rooney in 2010.

Now, it has been confirmed that Fernandes in the running to win the Premier League Player of the Season award.

Fernandes in line for another award

To become the Premier League Player of the Season, Fernandes must ward off competition from David Raya (Arsenal), Gabriel (Arsenal), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Igor Thiago (Brentford), Antoine Semenyo (Manchester City), Erling Haaland (Manchester City) and Morgan Gibbs-White.

Having already trounced his competitors to win the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year prize, Fernandes will surely fancy his chances again.

You can vote for Fernandes here. The winner will be announced on Saturday 23 May, at 11:00 BST.

Featured image Ryan Pierse via Getty Images

online polls

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

Latest Top Stories...

Michael Carrick: Man United coach nominated for major...

Kobbie Mainoo in the frame for Premier League...

Unai Emery: United sounded out Villa boss before...

Michael Carrick contract details emerge as permanent role...

Manuel Ugarte: Galatasaray take key step to strike...

Casemiro: Man United star gives shock opinion on...

Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.