Bruno Fernandes learns competitors for PL Player of the Season award



Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has discovered the stars he must beat to land the Premier League Player of the Season award.

Super Fernandes

Fernandes has enjoyed a fantastic season, playing a crucial role in United securing a sensational return to the Champions League after a two-year absence.

He has led from the front, especially kicking up a new level since Michael Carrick’s appointment after Ruben Amorim was dismissed.

The Portugal international boasts an impressive eight goals and 19 assists this season. He is just one assist shy of matching the Premier League record, which is held jointly by Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry.

With two games left to play this term, there is every chance that Fernandes could surpass the pair.

Fernandes has made no secret of his desire to break the record and will no doubt do everything possible to achieve this goal.

Last week, Fernandes was named the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year for 2025/26. He was voted for by members of the FWA, a group which comprises around 900 football journalists.

In doing so, Fernandes became the first United player to scoop up the award since Wayne Rooney in 2010.

Now, it has been confirmed that Fernandes in the running to win the Premier League Player of the Season award.

Fernandes in line for another award

To become the Premier League Player of the Season, Fernandes must ward off competition from David Raya (Arsenal), Gabriel (Arsenal), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Igor Thiago (Brentford), Antoine Semenyo (Manchester City), Erling Haaland (Manchester City) and Morgan Gibbs-White.

Eight stars who made 2025/26 their own 🌟 It's time to get voting for your @EASPORTSFC Player of the Season 🗳️ — Premier League (@premierleague) May 14, 2026

Having already trounced his competitors to win the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year prize, Fernandes will surely fancy his chances again.

You can vote for Fernandes here. The winner will be announced on Saturday 23 May, at 11:00 BST.

Featured image Ryan Pierse via Getty Images

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