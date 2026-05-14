Neco Williams: United make contact for Nottingham Forest full-back

Manchester United appear to be looking at Nottingham Forest to address several squad concerns.

At the top of their wishlist is Forest’s all-action midfielder Elliot Anderson, who is the subject of a battle between United and Manchester City.

Recently, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming Anderson favours a move to Old Trafford over the Etihad. However, whether United would be able to breach the £100m-mark to get the deal over the line remains to be seen.

Manchester United make move for Neco Williams

The BBC are now reporting that Manchester United are among a host of clubs monitoring Nottingham Forest full-back Neco Williams.

It is claimed United, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, and Everton have all made “discreet enquiries” to understand Williams’ situation heading into the summer.

The Red Devils and the Toffees’ interests, in particular, are going to raise some eyebrows, given Williams graduated from Liverpool’s academy and featured for the senior side before moving to Nottingham in a £12m deal.

However, Forest are keen on pouring cold water on suggestions of an exit. It is understood they have opened talks with Williams over a contract extension amid increasing noise.

The 25-year-old Wales international has been a key player for Forest, impressing on both flanks. He has made 51 appearances across all competitions, with the majority of his playing time coming as a left-back.

The 6ft tall defender also wore the captain’s armband recently, underlining his growing reputation at the City Ground.

Manchester United linked with Murillo

It has been previously reported that Forest central defender Murillo has emerged as a genuine target for United, due to his “perfect blend” of youth and Premier League experience.

The Brazilian could prove to be a solid replacement for the injury- and error-prone Lisandro Martinez.

Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis is known for being a difficult negotiator. As such, it would be difficult for United to secure the services of any Forest star, let alone all three, if the Nottingham-based outfit avoid the drop to the Championship.

Featured image Gareth Copley via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social