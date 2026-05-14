Mateus Fernandes: West Ham’s stance on United target’s future

Manchester United’s pursuit of West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes appears to have taken an optimistic turn. The Red Devils are gearing up for a summer of reinforcements, with the midfield expected to take centre stage.

The Premier League giants are looking to replace Casemiro, who is set to depart as a free agent at the end of the season. The Brazilian has been outstanding this season and United want someone who can hit the ground running.

INEOS found great success with their Premier League-centric transfer strategy last summer and are likely to follow that approach this year as well. Several candidates have already been shortlisted for the position, and recent reports have named Fernandes among them.

Best young midfielder in the Premier League?

Fernandes has developed into a fantastic midfielder since arriving in London from Southampton last summer. The Portuguese youngster spent his formative years at Sporting before arriving at St. Mary’s Stadium in 2024.

Following the Saints’ relegation at the end of last season, he was picked up by the Hammers and has since become an integral part of their starting XI. Still only 21 years old, Fernandes has displayed maturity beyond his years, flourishing in various roles in the middle of the park.

This season, the youngster has registered five goals and four assists in 37 appearances across all competitions for the London side, all but one of which have been starts.

Mateus Fernandes Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 34 33 3 3 6 - 2,846' Championship (With Southampton) 3 2 - 1 - - 189' FA Cup 2 2 1 - - - 225' EFL Cup 1 1 1 - 1 - 71' Total 40 38 5 4 7 - 3,331'

His efforts have already earned him admirers at United, with Bruno Fernandes reportedly keen to share the pitch at club level with his countryman. A previous report relayed by The Peoples Person suggested that West Ham would be keen to hold on to their prized asset if they managed to avoid relegation. An update on the matter has now emerged that will please United fans.

West Ham preparing for life after Fernandes

According to The Athletic, several clubs across Europe are keeping a close watch on Fernandes. The report states: “There has been an increase in the number of European scouts attending games at the London Stadium to monitor a talent who is not expected to remain at West Ham United for much longer.”

“The player in question is 21-year-old midfielder Mateus Fernandes, who has been a consistent performer in the club’s quest for Premier League survival.”

The report goes on to state that West Ham are preparing for life after Fernandes, adding: “Nine months after his arrival, West Ham are already planning for life without him.

“Sources with knowledge of the situation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to protect relationships, say the club have conceded Fernandes will be sold to help fund their summer recruitment, irrespective of which league they will be in next season.”

The report adds that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are also keeping a close watch on the Portuguese, who does not have a release clause in his deal but is expected to command an exorbitant fee. The Hammers are currently 18th in the league table, two points behind Tottenham Hotspur with two games left in the season.

Final Thoughts

A recent report relayed by The Peoples Person states that Fernandes could be available for £60 million this summer. While that looks like an exorbitant fee for a relatively unproven youngster, the Portuguese’s recent form suggests it could turn out to be a bargain for a potential world-class star.

🚨 Bruno Fernandes is said to be a huge fan of Mateus Fernandes and has been talking up his talent behind the scenes, and with West Ham facing relegation, his price could fall massively. [@TelegraphDucker] #mufcfi pic.twitter.com/NuLFg9KicN — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) May 14, 2026

Featured image Julian Finney via Getty Images

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