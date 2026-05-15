Matthijs de Ligt: Man United deliver crucial update on defender’s injury

Manchester United defender Matthijs de Ligt has undergone surgery in an effort to fix a serious back injury, the club have revealed.

Long-Term Absentee

De Ligt has not featured for the Red Devils since the 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in November, despite playing every minute in the Premier League prior to that. It marked the end of a superb run of form for the Netherlands international, which saw him scoop up the club’s Player of the Month award.

Predictably, in the 26-year-old centre-back’s absence, the team suffered, with then-head coach Ruben Amorim struggling to find a replacement who understood the three-at-the-back system as well as he did. United managed only two wins from the following eight matches, a downturn in form which eventually cost Amorim his job in early January after an explosive fallout with sporting director Jason Wilcox.

De Ligt is yet to feature under interim boss Michael Carrick, who took charge of the team and has impressed his bosses so much that he has been offered the job permanently. The 44-year-old Englishman has been coy on De Ligt’s recovery, stating last month that the club’s medical staff were taking a cautious approach given the complicated nature of back injuries.

But there was fresh optimism after he returned to training on grass at Carrington a few weeks ago.

Ruled out until next season

However, there were murmurings that even if De Ligt returned to full fitness, United would elect against a return until next season, particularly as Champions League qualification is already secured.

Now, there has been official confirmation from the club that the Dutchman will play no further part in this campaign after undergoing surgery for his back.

“Matthijs de Ligt has undergone successful surgery to address a back injury. Having diligently worked throughout his rehabilitation process, the decision was made that a corrective procedure was the best course of action,” the statement reads.

The former Bayern Munich star will “now begin a new phase of his recovery and is expected to return for United in the early stages of the 2026/27 season.”

The release on the club’s website included De Ligt’s reaction: “Since November I have done everything, pushing myself in every session and exploring every option, to get back to doing what I love, playing football.

“I am grateful to everyone who has supported me throughout a difficult period in my career. I remain as determined as ever to represent Manchester United and play in front of our incredible supporters as soon as possible.”

“Everyone at Manchester United wishes Matthijs well for his recovery and will continue supporting him every step of the way.”

It is a heart-breaking update for De Ligt as it rules out the prospect of representing his country at the World Cup this summer. A return date of the “early stages” of next season suggests the injury remains a complicated one to rehabilitate from, even after the brave step to go under the knife.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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