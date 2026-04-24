Matthijs de Ligt: Key injury update emerges on Man United star

Manchester United have received a boost in the hunt for Champions League football after an important update emerged from Carrington today on long-term absentee Matthijs de Ligt.

Back Problems

De Ligt enjoyed a superb start to the season at the heart of Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim’s three-man defence, winning the club’s Player of the Month award in November.

The 26-year-old centre-back was imperious, both in terms of performance and leadership, after a stop-start maiden campaign following his £38.5 million switch from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2024.

However, a back injury has left the Netherlands international sidelined since November, with his last appearance coming in the 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

It’s little surprise the Red Devils would go on to win just two of their next eight games in the absence of their defensive juggernaut – a run which ultimately led to Amorim’s dismissal at the start of January.

De Ligt is yet to play, or even train, under interim boss Michael Carrick, who revealed last month that the medical team were being “patient” as back injuries are notoriously difficult to rehabilitate from.

But United released an update from Carrington this morning stating that De Ligt is “making progress” and is now taking part in individual training on grass.

Recovery Ramps Up

“Manchester United defender Matthijs de Ligt is working hard on his rehabilitation, under the supervision of the club’s medical staff,” the announcement on the club website reads.

“De Ligt is working on the grass doing some individual training…and doing everything he can to return. [He] is focused on returning to full fitness, as of yet Michael Carrick has not disclosed a timescale when he is due to return to action”.”

Tweet: “Making progress 🔋”

United need two wins from their remaining five games to secure a top-five finish – and the return to Europe’s elite competition that holy grail brings.

De Ligt’s return could prove decisive in this push, though the club will be mindful of not rushing a player who has not started a match in nearly five months.

The former Ajax captain will also have one eye on the World Cup in June, hoping to make the Dutch squad’s plane to North America.

Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images

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