Premier League 2 Play-Off Final: Brighton U21s 1-0 Manchester United U21s



Manchester United’s U21s took on Brighton & Hove Albion U21s on Saturday night in the Premier League 2 play-off final.

After finishing joint top with Chelsea after the league phase, United looked to establish themselves as the top U21s side in the country by winning the play-off final.

Scheduling saw United at a disadvantage, as despite finishing second in the league phase on goal difference, Adam Lawrence’s side were forced to play the quarter-finals through to the final all away from home.

The scheduling issues were compounded by the fact that the FA Youth Cup final was pushed back and took place just two days prior, leaving a number of key United players, like Chido Obi, with little rest and forcing them to start on the bench.

First half

United were boosted by the return of Dan Gore after a successful loan spell at Rotherham United.

It was Gore who had United’s first clear effort after being teed up by Jack Fletcher, but the midfielder could not keep his shot down.

At the other end, former United academy player Nehemiah Oriola proved a handful as he raced past Jaydan Kamason and saw his effort also fly over the bar.

Just before the half-hour mark, Diego Leon appeared to be fouled but the referee waved play on, allowing Brighton to hit on the counter. Will Murdock was quick off his line to produce a top save.

It was then United’s turn to hit on the break. Jack Fletcher intercepted the ball high up the pitch before flashing the ball across goal, but Victor Musa was just out of reach at the back post.

Mistakes from either side were the main source of chance creation, but a lack of quality in the final third meant the score remained 0-0 at the break.

Second half

The home side took the lead in the 57th minute. A low cross from the left was allowed to roll across the face of the goal before being finished off by Tyler Silsby at the back post.

Despite trailing by a goal, a lack of urgency in United’s play saw the minutes tick away with little to show for it until late on.

Shea Lacey did not come alive until near the end of the match, starting with a free kick delivery to Obi, but it was a bit behind the Danish striker who could not wrap his boot around it enough to direct it on target.

Lacey then twisted his marker inside and out but was unable to find a red shirt in the area.

United’s chance came in stoppage time. Sonny Aljofree’s ball over the top was taken on the run excellently by Gabriele Biancheri, who backheeled to Obi to set it on a plate, but Obi hesitated and ultimately got the ball caught under his feet.

The chance went begging and ultimately it was too little, too late for United, who waited until stoppage time to throw the kitchen sink at it.

Despite the disappointing end to the season, it was a campaign with many positives to take from it for United’s youngsters.

Match facts

United: Murdock; Kamason (Thwaites 78), Aljofree, Armer, Leon (Kukonki 63); Gore, T.Fletcher; Lacey, J.Fletcher, Scanlon (Biancheri 78); Musa (Obi 63).

Subs not used: Byrne-Hughes. Booked: Kamason, Armer, Lacey.

Featured image Matt McNulty via Getty Images

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