Manuel Ugarte: United midfielder pens emotional response to horror injury

Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte suffered immense heartbreak at the weekend.

Horrible injury

The Uruguayan star suffered a horribly unfortunate injury in his nation’s 1-0 loss to Spain in the World Cup group stage.

Not only does this mean that the midfielder’s side have been knocked out of the World Cup, but it also means that he is out for months of action.

Ugarte has suffered knee ligament damage according to initial scans, but time is still needed to determine the best course of treatment and the timescale for his recovery.

The Red Devils had planned to sell the player this summer and use the money to fund another midfield purchase, but this now looks to be massively up in the air.

Statement

Ugarte addressed fans on Instagram to let them know how he was feeling after the terrible news.

He explained, “a few days have passed since everything happened.”

Ugarte added, “suffering the most serious injury a footballer can face in one of the most important matches in my country’s history, and seeing it end this way without being able to stay on the pitch and support my teammates until the final whistle, is something that will stay with me for the rest of my life.”

The 25-year-old then struck a more positive note and claimed that he will be back stronger than ever.

Ugarte boldly asserted, “hitting rock bottom will make me stronger in every sense, and I truly believe that’s the case here. Without a doubt, when life wants you to stop, it finds a way to let you know.”

He then asserted, “it’s up to me to take the positives from this. Success in life is about starting again every time you fall.”

The midfielder then thanked the Uruguayan FA and Manchester United for their ongoing support, and also took time to praise his family and friends for their love and support.

Manuel Ugarte Man United season stats

Season Games played Goals 2024-2025 45 2 2025-2026 24 0

Source: Wikipedia

Featured image Molly Darlington via Getty Images

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