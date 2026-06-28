Ayyoub Bouaddi: Lille’s demands revealed as United push



Manchester United could be forced to pivot to alternative midfield targets as the race for Mateus Fernandes drags on.

The Red Devils arrived at West Ham’s doorstep after being priced out of moves for both Elliot Anderson and Sandro Tonali.

The Hammers talisman’s keenness to play alongside his idol, Bruno Fernandes, was seen as the determining factor, with INEOS confident of agreeing a deal despite Real Madrid’s presence in the race.

However, Tottenham Hotspur’s late arrival has threatened to overturn the United ship, with Roberto De Zerbi pushing the North London club to complete a late hijack.

Mateus Fernandes complications have forced United to look elsewhere

In fact, Spurs are ready to match West Ham’s asking price, something United were not looking to do, while also offering the Portugal international a higher wage packet.

Naturally, the 20-time English league champions are keeping backup options ready in case a deal goes south, with players from the Premier League and across Europe being monitored.

One such star is Ayyoub Bouaddi, who has been in sensational form for Morocco at the World Cup.

Naturally, lots of teams are in the running for the 18-year-old’s services, with Manchester City, Arsenal, and Bayern Munich joining the Old Trafford side in the race.

Ayyoub Bouaddi on United’s radar

There was a real danger of Paris Saint-Germain plucking the Ligue 1 talent out of Lille, but the Champions League winners have since moved on to other targets.

Lille are hoping to raise between £69 million and £86 million from the Morocco international’s sale, but there is a catch.

🚨Ayyoub Bouaddi est suivi par Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal et le Bayern Munich. En cas de départ, Lille privilégie une vente avec un prêt d’un an afin qu’il poursuive sa progression au club. Olivier Létang réclame entre 80 et 100 M€.

Le joueur apprécie le projet… pic.twitter.com/Kpi4iX1OFE — Fabrice Hawkins (@FabriceHawkins) June 28, 2026

According to journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Lille will only sanction a sale this summer if the buying club loans Ayyoub Bouaddi back to them for the coming season.

“Ayyoub Bouaddi is being followed by Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal, and Bayern Munich. In case of a departure, Lille prefers a sale with a one-year loan so that he can continue his development at the club. Olivier Létang is demanding between 80 and 100 M€.

Lille’s demands revealed

“The player appreciates PSG’s project, but the Parisian club does not plan to recruit a midfielder this summer, unless there’s an unexpected departure.”

RMC Sport‘s report added that Lille will not even come to the negotiating table if an offer less than £60 million is tabled. It must be remembered that the amount being quoted is significantly less than what West Ham are demanding for Fernandes.

Depending on Morocco’s World Cup journey, the price could rise further. The midfield magician’s skillset makes him the perfect signing for both the present and the future, but loaning him back could create complications as Michael Carrick desperately wants reinforcements this summer.

It will be interesting to see how United react amid this latest development and whether they can circumvent Lille’s demands by potentially offering a higher up front fee.

Feature image Christof Koepsel via Getty Images

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