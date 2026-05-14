FA Youth Cup Final: Manchester City U18s 2-1 Manchester United U18s



Manchester United Under-18s fought for the FA Youth Cup on Thursday night against rivals Manchester City at the JOIE Stadium.

The young Red Devils were cheered on in the stands by Michael Carrick and first-team players, including Bruno Fernandes, Luke Shaw, and Mason Mount.

Darren Fletcher’s selection was boosted by the return of Godwill Kukonki, while Amir Ibragimov made his first start in the competition after recently returning from a foot injury.

First half

Both sides looked to feel each other out in the opening exchanges, with the two teams defending their boxes tightly.

The first big chance of the match fell the way of the home side. A wide free kick was delivered into the box and headed down for an open Teddie Lamb to strike from just six yards out, but the outstretched foot of Cameron Byrne-Hughes kept the score at 0-0.

Cameron Byrne-Hughes with an unreal save for @ManUtd to keep this one level 🤯 📺 @footballontnt pic.twitter.com/gSuCqiaZP7 — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) May 14, 2026

Both sides had penalty shouts as the half wore on, but on both occasions the referee reached into his pocket to book Dante Headley and then JJ Gabriel for simulation.

City eventually took the lead in the 40th minute, as Floyd Samba’s expertly placed free kick found the top left corner out of the reach of Byrne-Hughes.

United responded immediately, drawing level less than two minutes later. Jim Thwaites’ cross was stood up to the back post for Kukonki to attack and head home.

Godwill Kukonki levels it just 59 seconds later 🤯 What a response from @manutd! 📺 @footballontnt pic.twitter.com/HB0WgzfJqZ — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) May 14, 2026

Second half

Fletcher looked to the bench at the break, introducing Nathaniel Brown for Rafe McCormack. It was a risky choice after a good first half from McCormack.

But the risk did not pay off, as City gained control in the second half and were the more dominant side. An early penalty appeal was waved off again, with United lucky to get away with it after Byrne-Hughes slid in and tripped up Samba in the area.

In the 77th minute, a cutback in the box took an awkward deflection off Kukonki and looped up and hit the crossbar before United hastily cleared for a corner.

The pressure was mounting as United were pinned back, and ultimately, City took the lead in the 87th minute. Reigan Heskey cut onto his right boot and struck high into the goal.

The goal lit a fire in United, who suddenly looked alive in the final third. Chido Obi saw his effort cleared off the line, but it was too little too late for United’s youngsters.

It was a heartbreaking end to a positive campaign, as United’s Under-18s finished in second place in the league, FA Youth Cup, and Premier League Cup.

Match facts

United: Byrne-Hughes (Overy 79), Helafu, Mills, Armer, Kukonki (Plunkett 90), McCormack (Brown 46), Thwaites, Ibragimov, Gabriel, Ajayi (Lusale 90), Obi

Unused subs: Heath, McEvoy, Bradbury

Scorers: Kukonki 42

Feature image Lewis Storey via Getty Images

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