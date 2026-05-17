Home » Enzo Kana-Biyik: Man United loanee’s nightmare spell comes to an end

Enzo Kana-Biyik: Man United loanee’s nightmare spell comes to an end

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Carrington

Manchester United had three players in loan action across their men’s and women’s teams this Friday and Saturday.

To find out where all of United’s loanees are plying their trade this season, click here.

Hannah Blundell

The United Women full-back signed off the season and her loan spell with an impressive win for Everton.

She played the full 90 minutes in the Toffees’ 1-0 win over Leicester City.

Blundell made one tackle, an interception, and won three of her four ground duels.

She also made one key pass and completed one of her two cross attempts in the match.

The veteran full-back completed 83% of her passes successfully but was unable to complete her only dribble attempt of the match.

Enzo Kana-Biyik

The French youngster made his first start since January in FC Lausanne-Sport’s 1-3 defeat to Grasshoppers.

He played the first 45 minutes with little to no impact on the game.

The striker had one shot on goal but it did not threaten the keeper or the goal significantly.

He failed in both his dribble attempts and was unable to complete a key pass during his time on the pitch.

Kana-Biyik completed 73% of his passes and failed to complete a dribble attempt in a rather poor showing for the Swiss side.

It will be considered a disappointing loan for the youngster, as he only managed one goal all season and rarely made much of an impact.

Enzo Kana-Biyik stats vs Grasshoppers

Goals0
Expected goals (xG)0.16
Assists0
Expected assists (xA)0.01
Total shots1
Shots on target0
Shots blocked0
Touches20
Unsuccessful touches1
Dribbles (successful)2 (0)
Was fouled1
Possession lost8
Total carrying distance89.1 m
Carries6
Progressive carries2
Total progression34.1 m
Progressive carrying distance49.3 m
Longest progressive carry20.4 m
Key passes0
Crosses (accurate)1 (0)
Accurate passes8/11 (73%)
Passes in opposition half (acc.)6/6 (100%)
Passes in own half (acc.)2/5 (40%)
Def. contributions1
Tackles (won)0 (0)
Interceptions0
Clearances1
Blocked shots0
Recoveries1
Ground duels (won)5 (1)
Fouls1
Dribbled past0

Jadon Sancho

Sancho played the final few minutes of Aston Villa’s 4-2 win over Liverpool in the league, which ensured the Merseysiders would certainly finish below United in the league table this season.

The English winger will hope he gets the chance to play in the Europa League final this Wednesday against Freiburg.

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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