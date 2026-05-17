Enzo Kana-Biyik: Man United loanee’s nightmare spell comes to an end

Manchester United had three players in loan action across their men’s and women’s teams this Friday and Saturday.

To find out where all of United’s loanees are plying their trade this season, click here.

Hannah Blundell

The United Women full-back signed off the season and her loan spell with an impressive win for Everton.

She played the full 90 minutes in the Toffees’ 1-0 win over Leicester City.

Blundell made one tackle, an interception, and won three of her four ground duels.

She also made one key pass and completed one of her two cross attempts in the match.

The veteran full-back completed 83% of her passes successfully but was unable to complete her only dribble attempt of the match.

Enzo Kana-Biyik

The French youngster made his first start since January in FC Lausanne-Sport’s 1-3 defeat to Grasshoppers.

He played the first 45 minutes with little to no impact on the game.

The striker had one shot on goal but it did not threaten the keeper or the goal significantly.

He failed in both his dribble attempts and was unable to complete a key pass during his time on the pitch.

Kana-Biyik completed 73% of his passes and failed to complete a dribble attempt in a rather poor showing for the Swiss side.

It will be considered a disappointing loan for the youngster, as he only managed one goal all season and rarely made much of an impact.

Enzo Kana-Biyik stats vs Grasshoppers

Goals 0 Expected goals (xG) 0.16 Assists 0 Expected assists (xA) 0.01 Total shots 1 Shots on target 0 Shots blocked 0 Touches 20 Unsuccessful touches 1 Dribbles (successful) 2 (0) Was fouled 1 Possession lost 8 Total carrying distance 89.1 m Carries 6 Progressive carries 2 Total progression 34.1 m Progressive carrying distance 49.3 m Longest progressive carry 20.4 m Key passes 0 Crosses (accurate) 1 (0) Accurate passes 8/11 (73%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 6/6 (100%) Passes in own half (acc.) 2/5 (40%) Def. contributions 1 Tackles (won) 0 (0) Interceptions 0 Clearances 1 Blocked shots 0 Recoveries 1 Ground duels (won) 5 (1) Fouls 1 Dribbled past 0

Jadon Sancho

Sancho played the final few minutes of Aston Villa’s 4-2 win over Liverpool in the league, which ensured the Merseysiders would certainly finish below United in the league table this season.

The English winger will hope he gets the chance to play in the Europa League final this Wednesday against Freiburg.

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social