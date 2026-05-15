Marcus Rashford: Mourinho’s bombshell will anger Barcelona



The future of one Manchester United superstar could be about to take a dramatic turn if the latest reports are anything to go by.

Marcus Rashford was forced out by Ruben Amorim, and after a six-month spell with Aston Villa, the Mancunian is currently on loan with Barcelona.

He has just won La Liga, scored 14 times and provided as many assists, and is yearning to stay at the Camp Nou for the foreseeable future.

Given that the Catalan giants have the option to buy the Englishman for a mere £26 million, most fans would have thought there was only one conclusion to the saga.

Barcelona dilly-dallying over Marcus Rashford

However, the Camp Nou outfit have been dilly-dallying, initially suggesting paying the amount in instalments, then asking for a reduction, and now begging for the loan to be extended.

INEOS are in no mood to play, and so far, have stood their ground. Clubs like Bayern Munich and Arsenal have been linked with a move should Barcelona continue to stall.

What can get them to finally get their act together is the sudden entry of Real Madrid into the race.

According to Miguel Delaney, writing for The Independent’s Inside Football Newsletter, soon-to-be-named Los Blancos boss, Jose Mourinho fancies a reunion with the England international.

Jose Mourinho eyeing a reunion with Marcus Rashford

The pair had worked together during Mourinho’s time in charge of United, and while it was far from plain sailing for Marcus Rashford, both the player and manager share a cordial relationship.

And the former United boss feels he can get the best out of the 28-year-old, while disrupting Barca’s well-laid plans.

“If there is significant change, though, some sources close to the situation say Mourinho may add even more intrigue by going for Marcus Rashford.

“It was reported by the Independent on Thursday that Barcelona face protracted re-negotiation with Manchester United on the forward.

Shock to the system for Barcelona, United will be loving it

“Mourinho has an existing good relationship with Rashford and there is a feeling he would love to do it for two reasons: one to get a good player he knows; two to already cause disruption as well as a few problems for Barcelona.”

United will not mind this latest development one bit, as they are hoping to get Marcus Rashford off the books, including his enormous wages.

His sale will count as pure profit in terms of PSR, and INEOS can utilise this to secure a left winger for Michael Carrick in the summer.





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