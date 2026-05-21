Casemiro: Man United superstar close to deal with Inter Miami

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is close to striking a deal to sign for Inter Miami as his time in England draws to a close, according to a new report.

Até a Morte

After four years in a red shirt, Casemiro bid a heartfelt farewell to Old Trafford during Sunday’s 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest. A special banner was unveiled as the two teams walked out for kick-off, depicting the Brazilian behemoth alongside the message: “Até a Morte” — meaning ‘Until Death’ in Portuguese.

Casemiro was clearly moved by the gesture, which was followed by a full outpouring of emotion as he and his family were serenaded by the Theatre of Dreams after the final whistle. While there have been calls for ‘One More Year’ from fans, both the player and club are happy with their decision to part ways at the end of a resurgent campaign for the 34-year-old superstar.

With a Carabao Cup and FA Cup added to a glittering trophy cabinet, he leaves having returned the Red Devils to the Champions League and is fully vindicated in disproving the assertion that the ‘football had left him’. It will be a tall order for United to replace Casemiro this summer, as he remains, even at this late stage of his career, one of the finest defensive midfielders of the 21st century.

The American Dream

While there has been interest from Serie A and Saudi Arabia in agreeing a free transfer, Casemiro’s focus is on chasing the American dream, specifically in the Latino city of Miami. Fabrizio Romano reports the São Paulo native is at the “final stages” of agreeing a deal to sign for Inter Miami, the MLS club with Lionel Messi as their flagship superstar.

🚨🔜 Inter Miami have been at final stages of deal to sign Casemiro for months, as reported since March. Casemiro wants Miami as next destination, with clear expectation to sign soon. The Brazilian wanted to finish season at Man Utd then sign with Inter Miami. pic.twitter.com/2IbpI8ts1r — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 20, 2026

Tweet: “Inter Miami have been at final stages of deal to sign Casemiro for months, as reported since March. Casemiro wants Miami as next destination, with clear expectation to sign soon. The Brazilian wanted to finish season at Man Utd then sign with Inter Miami.”

The Athletic corroborates Casemiro’s desire to sign for The Herons, with the prospect of playing alongside Messi understood to be a major attraction. However, in a bizarre twist, the simple fact that the United star is locked in negotiations with Inter Miami “runs afoul of MLS rules.”

The report states: “The LA Galaxy hold the priority right to negotiate with Casemiro, a mechanism called ‘discovery rights,’ and were hoping to convince him to come to Los Angeles. Sources indicate the Galaxy and Casemiro or his representatives had numerous conversations, including multiple contract offers by the Galaxy. The discovery rules are meant to avoid these very scenarios in which multiple MLS clubs are negotiating against each other.

“Typically, these sorts of discovery right disputes are settled by one team compensating the other in a trade for the discovery rights. Two summers ago, a similar situation unfolded with Marco Reus. He ultimately signed for the Galaxy, but Charlotte FC had his rights and was trying to sign him, even offering more money than the Galaxy were. Reus still chose the Galaxy, who paid Charlotte $400,000 in General Allocation Money for those rights.”

The Athletic notes this discovery rights issue has “not yet been resolved”, though well-placed sources indicate that a “deal is expected to be reached” as a compromise will ultimately be reached amongst all parties.

Already played his last game?

Thanks to his return to form for United and his former manager at Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti, taking charge of Brazil, Casemiro is set to play a key role for his country at the World Cup in North America this summer.

With the tournament fast approaching, Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte claims the midfielder has agreed to sit out United’s final game of the season, away to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday. Instead, he will rest and report to “Granja Comary next Wednesday, when the national team begins its preparations for the World Cup.”

The report also states a three-year contract with Inter Miami, who are the reigning MLS champions, has already been agreed.

Final Thoughts

While the idea of an experienced veteran remaining in place next season as two younger midfielders arrive is a comforting one, it is always best to depart on a high — and few could have predicted this triumphant goodbye for Casemiro as he trudged off the pitch in the 4-0 defeat to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park two years ago.

The five-time Champions League winner will enjoy the relaxed nature of MLS football, as well as the weather and culture in Miami, but only once he attempts to reach a pinnacle he has never reached with his country at the World Cup.

If he has played his last game for United — an uncertain prospect, given Brazilian media has a chequered history with these types of updates — then he leaves with his head held high, and Manchester United etched into his heart.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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