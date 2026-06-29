Matheus Cunha’s former Brazil coach opens up on their unique bond



A former coach of Manchester United forward Matheus Cunha, from his early career days in Brazil, has opened up on the special relationship they enjoy.

Stunning season

Cunha enjoyed a brilliant maiden season at United following his big-money move from Wolverhampton Wanderers last summer.

He finished the campaign with an impressive 10 goals and two assists, playing a key role as United finished third and secured Champions League football after a two-year absence.

Michael Carrick primarily used Cunha on the left wing, where he stepped up a level and really showed his true ability.

Cunha’s performances earned him a slot in Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil squad for the 2026 World Cup. He was named on the bench for the opener against Morocco but battled his way into the team for subsequent meetings vs. Haiti and Scotland.

The 27-year-old bagged a brace in the Haiti game and followed it up with another top goal as the Selecao beat Scotland 3-0. The United star was named in the Premier League World Cup group stage XI, alongside club teammate Bruno Fernandes.

As Cunha’s stock continue to rise, Barão Xavier, owner of Barão Training Centre where Cunha developed as a youngster, shared details of their unique bond.

Special connection

In Recife, the capital of Brazil’s Pernambuco state, Xavier revealed that he keeps two photographs of Cunha on his altar as a good-luck charm, to protect the player from misfortune.

Xavier told Globo Esporte, “It’s from the day of his wedding. It’s a photo that really gets me because he came and sat on my lap, just like he used to do when he was little. It shows affection, it shows love, even after everything he’s achieved.”

The second photo is Cunha playing for Brazil vs. Spain. Xavier put both on his altar, fearing injury could rule him out of the World Cup.

“We always ask for God’s protection and Our Lady’s protection because we’re Catholics and his family are too. I even told him, ‘Matheus, be careful in that last friendly.’ But he said, ‘Don’t worry, uncle, we’re experienced now.'”

Xavier continued, “Success hasn’t gone to his head. He used to come and train two or three times a week because of the distance. It was a sacrifice. He travelled with me to Switzerland twice. We had to raise money, organise raffles, and sometimes destiny surprises you.”

Xavier admitted to being almost reduced to tears by Cunha’s World Cup exploits.

“I froze. I couldn’t react because you always hope for it, but you never know what your reaction will be.”

“In a few seconds, your whole life flashes before your eyes. I remembered him at eight years old, then bringing him into the project at nine, then becoming the best player in the world at a youth tournament in Switzerland when he was 10 or 11.”

He further stated, “I remembered when he broke his ankle when he was 15. Then when he was 16 and got cut from a trip to Italy. That was the moment everything changed. He cried a lot. His father wanted to take him home, but I told him to stay and get to know the club.”

According to Xavier, Cunha was originally a defensive midfielder. However, he was called up to the Under-19s because the side lacked enough forwards, and it was at that point that his positional evolution began.

Featured image Molly Darlington via Getty Images

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