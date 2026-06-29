Bryan Mbeumo stays true to his word by honouring long-standing promise



Manchester United forward Bryan Mbeumo has shown his true colours in a truly classy act.

Positive start

Mbeumo enjoyed a solid maiden season at Old Trafford following his big-money move from Brentford last summer.

He arrived at United off the back of a stunning season with Brentford in which he notched a career-high 20 goals in the Premier League.

The Cameroonian was a key player under both Ruben Amorim and Michael Carrick. He finished the campaign with 11 top-flight goals to his name. He went through a dry patch after the Africa Cup of Nations, but it was still a positive campaign overall that he’ll look to build on.

While Mbeumo has delivered on the pitch for United, his positive contributions have also been felt strongly beyond the pitch.

Four months ago, the forward met with pupils and staff from his former school Jeanne d’Arc La Salle in Avallon at United’s Carrington training complex.

The day after scoring in the 2–0 victory against Tottenham, Mbeumo greeted the group upon their arrival at United, replicating a welcoming gesture he had previously made at Brentford.

Mbeumo promised that he would return the favour and visit Jeanne d’Arc La Salle over the summer, and now, United have confirmed that the 26-year-old has kept his word.

Class act

United have published a series of images showing Mbeumo interacting with pupils from the school.

The pictures capture him striking poses for photos and happily signing autographs for those gathered.

United state, “Fresh from an excellent first season at Manchester United, the Cameroon international may have been recharging his batteries but took time out to chat to pupils and sign autographs, earlier this month.”

“Answering questions in French and English, our no.19 continues to enjoy a bond with a place and people who clearly mean so much to him.”

Last week, United confirmed that Mbeumo and his teammates will report back to Carrington from Thursday 9 July as they prepare for pre-season.

Featured image by Michael Regan/Getty

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