Tyler Fletcher receives huge Scotland boost after award-winning season

Manchester United rising star Tyler Fletcher has landed fantastic international news after his superb season.

Award winner

Fletcher has made great strides this season, the highlight of which saw him earn his first-team debut for United.

The midfielder made his senior bow in February, when interim head coach Michael Carrick introduced him as a late substitute in the home win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Prior to that, Fletcher had originally been named among the substitutes for the Boxing Day fixture against Newcastle United. He subsequently appeared in the matchday squad an additional 11 times in the Premier League, in addition to the Emirates FA Cup tie versus Brighton & Hove Albion.

Fletcher’s excellent performances at youth level during the campaign saw him win the 2026 Denzil Haroun Reserve-Team Player of the Year award.

He was a regular and prominent presence for the Under-21s in Premier League 2. Additionally, Fletcher turned out for the side against Lincoln City, Barnsley, and Notts County in the EFL Trophy prior to the end of the year.

There has also been the experience of facing continental opposition in the Premier League International Cup, including an outing at Old Trafford against Real Madrid Castilla in April.

As a further reward for his efforts, it has been confirmed that Fletcher will join Scotland’s training camp in preparation for their World Cup campaign this summer.

International boost

Scotland have confirmed that Fletcher is one of four youngsters poised to join the senior squad next week at Lesser Hampden.

He is joined by James Wilson (Heart of Midlothian), Liam McFarlane (Heart of Midlothian) and Luke Graham (Dundee United).

An opportunity for the next generation 👏 James Wilson, Liam McFarlane, Luke Graham and Tyler Fletcher will join the senior Scotland squad for training next week at Lesser Hampden as preparations step up for the @FIFAWorldCup.#FIFAWorldCup — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) May 20, 2026

Discussing the decisions, Scotland boss Steve Clarke said, “When I announced the squad, I made reference to a few young players joining us for training at Lesser Hampden.”

“It’s helpful for us, because it boosts our numbers for training – given the staggered arrivals of those who are still playing domestically – and it allows us to take a closer look at some boys who are on our radar.”

“It should also be a very positive experience for the players themselves, who will get an insight into what we look for in the senior squad environment, surrounded by top professionals.”

“Liam will meet up later in the week and will travel to America with the squad as a training goalkeeper.”

Before they make their way to the USA, Canada and Mexico for the World Cup, Scotland have friendlies against Curacao and Bolivia.

Featured image Ben Roberts photo via Getty Images

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