World Sevens: Man United Women name strong squad for summer tournament

Manchester United Women have brought the curtain down on a historic season.

They reached the League Cup final for the first time and also progressed to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Disappointingly, however, they failed to win a trophy and also could not secure Champions League football for next season, as they finished the Women’s Super League season in fourth place.

World Sevens

United took part in the inaugural World Sevens tournament last season in Portugal and finished as runners-up to Bayern Munich.

Simi Awujo was particularly impressive, winning the breakout star award.

Squad announcement

The tournament will take place next week, between 28th and 30th May, at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium.

United have named an impressive squad to take part, as Phallon Tullis-Joyce, Safia Middleton-Patel and Kayla Rendell are the travelling goalkeepers.

Anna Sandberg, Gabby George, Maya Le Tissier, Hanna Lundkvist, Jayde Riviere, Millie Turner and youngster Jess Simpson have all received a call-up.

The midfield will consist of Ella Toone, Jess Park, Simi Awujo, Lisa Naalsund, Julia Zigiotti and Emma Watson, who has returned from Mexico.

There is also strength in depth in the forward line, with Melvine Malard, Elisabeth Terland, Ellen Wangerheim and Lea Schuller.

Fridolina Rolfo is probably the biggest name absentee from the squad.

Introducing our travelling squad for the @WorldSevens_ 📋🫡 Tickets available now 📲 https://t.co/A8CxE27GGW pic.twitter.com/al5O6nTCTz — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) May 22, 2026

Fixtures

The Red Devils will kick off events in Group 2 against West Ham at 17:00 BST on Thursday, 28th May.

They will then play two games on Friday, 29th May: Aston Villa at 15:00 BST and then Tottenham Hotspur at 20:00 BST.

The semi-final stage will be played on Saturday, 30th May, in the morning at either 11:00 or 12:00 BST.

Were United to make it to the final, as they did last year, the game would kick off at 14:30 BST on that same Saturday.

Featured image Matt McNulty via Getty Images

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