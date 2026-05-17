Dalot and De Ligt to lead Man United exodus – opinion



With a return to the Champions League secured and the summer transfer window just weeks away, many Manchester United fans have begun to debate potential signings that will give the squad the depth required to compete on four fronts next season.

Last season’s transfer window was an unmitigated success, with Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbuemo and Senne Lammens hitting the ground running and delivering excellent performances across the season. Benjamin Sesko took a little longer to adapt to the demands of the Premier League, but has since scored some huge, match-winning goals for the Red Devils. United fans will hope the club can match the success of last summer’s transfer window by not only strengthening the starting eleven but ensuring Michael Carrick is always armed with a strong bench brimming with talent.

In the 2026 Transfer Series, each writer at The Peoples Person is choosing their top ten transfers for this summer and explaining why each is important. These are Mike Walsh’s picks.

Robert Lewandowski

With Robert Lewandowski set to become a free agent when his contract at Barcelona ends this summer, this seems like the sort of opportunity United would be crazy to pass up. The Polish goal-machine could not only help lighten the workload on Sesko but the experienced striker would be the perfect role model for the young Slovenian.

Lewandowski is still a proven goal scorer too, having found the back of the net 18 times this season. At 37 years of age he would, of course, not be able to play every minute, but he would be a great option off the bench and add more experience to the dressing room at Old Trafford. A one-year deal would be a shrewd bit of business.

Diogo Dalot

Diogo Dalot has been a polarising figure amongst United fans for years now. Some weeks he will continuously whip in the most delicious of crosses, but in other weeks his lack of positional awareness will cost the team a goal.

Full backs are an incredibly important position in the modern game, often stepping into midfield and dictating the tempo of matches. Unfortunately, the Portuguese international just doesn’t have the capabilities to do that and, therefore, United should move him on and look to replace him with a more technically gifted and defensively astute full back.

James Garner

Granted, this move seems unlikely given James Garner recently signed a new contract at Everton, but every player has their price and the draw of Champions League football can often be impossible to resist. The England international has enjoyed a phenomenal season at Everton, playing 39 times and registering an impressive ten goal involvements.

The former United academy star has become a warrior in midfield, often dominating his opponents with his aggressive tackling and relentless running. These attributes would complement Kobbie Mainoo perfectly, allowing him to operate further up the pitch safe in the knowledge that Garner is behind him to feed the ball forwards and snuff out any potential counter-attacks.

Manuel Ugarte

After two seasons at Old Trafford, it seems fair to say Manuel Ugarte has not lived up to expectations. The former PSG man has not adapted to the speed and intensity of the Premier League, often lagging behind play and giving away cheap, unnecessary fouls.

Since arriving at the club in January, Carrick has made it clear he does not trust the Uruguayan international and, on the few occasions Ugarte has been given minutes, United have seemed both less cohesive and less defensively sound. If United want to become a slicker attacking unit next season, Ugarte unfortunately just does not have the qualities required.

Michael Kayode

Michael Kayode has enjoyed a truly exceptional breakthrough season at Brentford and has quickly established himself as one of the most exciting right backs in the Premier League. At just 21 years of age, there is a huge amount of room for the Italian to develop into a world-class full back.

Kayode has made 35 appearances for Brentford this season, producing a number of dominant displays on the right-hand side. Kayode is capable of shutting his opposing winger out of the game entirely and threading neat passes into midfield.

Matthijs de Ligt

Once touted as one of the most exciting young defenders in the world, injuries have largely derailed what could have been a legendary career for Matthijs de Ligt. This season has been no different; the Dutchman has been unavailable for United since November with a back injury.

With four competitions to compete in next season, United will play many more games than this season and in order to do that, the Red Devils need dependable, ever-present players. Unfortunately for de Ligt, he just does not fall into that category. His talent is unquestionable when he is on the pitch, but sadly he spends more time in the treatment room and therefore the club should look to move him on.

Marcos Senesi

United rarely take advantage of the free agent market and that is something the club needs to work on. Marcos Senesi presents the perfect opportunity for the Red Devils to do just that and improve their back line without spending a penny on a transfer fee.

Senesi has made 31 appearances for Bournemouth this season, establishing himself as a leader in their backline in the process. His impressive performances have seen the club mount an unlikely challenge for European football next season. He would bring technical excellence and positional awareness to United’s back line.

Mateus Fernandes

In a season that has seen West Ham United fighting against relegation to the Championship, Mateus Fernandes has managed to stand out as a quality central midfielder in the Premier League. Regardless of whether West Ham avoid the drop or not, the Portuguese international looks set for a move and United should work to ensure Old Trafford is his destination.

Fernandes has made 40 appearances across all competitions this season, registering an impressive nine goal involvements. If he were to sign for United, he would provide great depth in one of the most important positions on the pitch and offer energy and attacking intent.

Lewis Hall

Luke Shaw has enjoyed a fantastic season this year, but with more games on the horizon next season the Englishman is going to need some help sharing the load. Lewis Hall would be a fantastic addition to initially share the load with Shaw before eventually making the position his own.

Under Shaw’s tutelage, Hall would likely progress into one of the most exciting full backs in the country. He is a left back who loves to attack and provide width and, given time, he would surely form a formidable partnership with Cunha on the left flank.

Featured image Stu Forster via Getty Images

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