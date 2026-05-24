Casemiro: Telasco Segovia on United ace’s Inter Miami links

Manchester United fans are experiencing a bittersweet ending to the 2025/26 season. The Red Devils enjoyed a tremendous run under Michael Carrick, who arrived in January to rescue a stranded ship following Ruben Amorim’s abrupt exit.

The English giants were a team reborn under their former midfielder, playing exceptionally well and securing third place in the Premier League table. United’s run of 11 wins and three draws in 16 games under the English manager earned him the permanent job at the Theatre of Dreams.

However, one of the stalwarts of Carrick’s midfield, Casemiro, is set to leave the Red Devils as a free agent at the end of this season. The new United manager has already confirmed that the outstanding Brazilian has played his last game for the club.

Casemiro has won over fans with his performances this season but his contract expires at the end of this season. While supporters would have loved to have him around, the player has delivered enough memories in the past year for them to remember him by.

Casemiro’s United redemption

Casemiro appeared to be on the verge of an exit from Old Trafford in the summer of 2024, following his absence from the FA Cup final squad. United won 2-1 against Manchester City, and it appeared that age had caught up with Brazilian.

However, the veteran midfielder refused to surrender and emerged largely unscathed through the managerial turmoil of the 2024/25 campaign. He was named in the starting XI for the Europa League final, which United lost 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur, ending the campaign as an important member of head coach Ruben Amorim’s squad.

Casemiro, however, turned up the heat this season, cementing a place in the Portuguese’s squad. When Amorim lost his job and United switched to a 4-2-3-1 formation under Carrick, the Brazilian retained his place in the team, and he has been indispensable so far.

The 34 year old has registered nine goals and two assists in 35 appearances across all competitions, all but two of which have been starts.

Casemiro Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 34 33 9 2 9 1 2,589' FA Cup 1 0 - - - - 11' Total 35 33 9 2 9 1 2,600'

Recent reports suggest that Casemiro is set to team up with former rival Lionel Messi at Inter Miami this summer. The Herons’ midfielder Telasco Segovia has now expressed his opinion on the matter.

Telasco Segovia eager to team up with Casemiro

Speaking recently, as cited by Ole, Segovia appeared to confirm that Casemiro is arriving at the Nu Stadium. He said: “I know Casemiro is coming. He’s a great player. If that’s the case, he is more than welcome. I hope he contributes a lot to the team, I believe he will give us so much.”

Casemiro’s arrival could help fill the boots of Sergio Busquets, who retired at the end of last year. The Brazilian famously battled both Busquets and Messi in the fabled El Clasico during his time with Real Madrid.

Final Thoughts

Casemiro left a lasting impression this season, playing a major role in United’s third-placed finish. The Red Devils have to invest heavily in midfield this summer to ensure his absence is not felt next campaign.

Featured image by Molly Darlington/Getty Images

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