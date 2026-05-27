Elliot Anderson: Man United make final decision over transfer fight for PL standout



Eliot Anderson to Manchester United was a dream, and it may only ever be that, given the decision the Old Trafford chiefs have now made.

This summer, INEOS hope to revamp their engine room. They are not only keen on replacing Casemiro but also on assembling a dream midfield capable of battling on multiple fronts.

Dream target

Some fantastic midfielders have already been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Yet, of all the names mentioned, Nottingham Forest’s Anderson has consistently stood out as the dream signing. A towering presence at the heart of Forest’s midfield, he has been a force to be reckoned with throughout the campaign.

A highly press-resistant, box-to-box midfielder who combines elite ball-carrying with relentless defensive endeavour, standing out for ball recoveries and successful duels, the Englishman is the embodiment of a modern Premier League central midfielder.

Had United got their way, they would have signed him already. Unfortunately, however, their noisy neighbours, Manchester City, stand firmly in their path.

And while Anderson is a player any ambitious club would go to war for, the Red Devils have found little encouragement in this particular race. His apparent preference for the Etihad has proven a persistent frustration in United’s pursuit.

What Man United have decided about Elliot Anderson

Reports had suggested United remained hopeful of signing him, but The Mirror have now dropped a bombshell over this transfer battle.

The UK outlet reports:

“United open the door for Manchester City to press ahead with a deal to sign England superstar Elliot Anderson for around £100m.”

They further explain that “United bosses are not willing to meet the asking price”, a stance that has effectively ended their interest.

The report goes on to highlight that INEOS have conceded that Anderson wants to join their noisy neighbours despite Pep Guardiola’s exit.

The plan at Old Trafford now is to shift focus towards alternative targets.

Interestingly, The Mirror also highlights that United have contemplated a move for Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister, a swoop that would shock many. Though the Argentine is not the only alternative on their radar.

Ederson, Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes on the menu

Notably, credible sources are claiming that a deal for Atalanta’s Brazilian midfielder Ederson is close, and he may well be the first piece of United’s midfield rebuild.

There is also talk of moves for Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali, the latter understood to be a top target for Michael Carrick.

Anderson to City will sting. But ultimately, United must pursue players who genuinely want to be there, because those are the ones you build a project around.

Featured image Dan Istidene via Getty Images

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