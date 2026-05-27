Gleison Bremer: Inter Milan set to wreck Man United’s Serie A raid



A defensive signing is one that Manchester United might be wise to make this summer.

The defensive injury struggles experienced last season, coupled with the need to plan for Harry Maguire‘s succession, are reason enough to bring in an experienced defender.

As for which defender INEOS could target, hints suggest it may be long-term United target Gleison Bremer.

Gleison Bremer may have played his last Juventus game

Recently, The Peoples Person reported that the Brazilian defender may have played his last game for Juventus, with United emerging as a likely destination.

Not much has developed since those reports, beyond what is now emerging from Italy today.

Inter trying to sign Bremer

Fcinter1908 quotes Italian newspaper La Stampa, which writes:

“The transfer market for big names will dominate Juventus’ outgoings, starting with those who have already shown some discontent. Gleison Bremer, above all, is one. The Brazilian defender’s €58 million release clause appears to be set at a pre-injury valuation; Juventus may be forced to settle for much less.”

Crucially, Inter are now moving to exploit that opportunity. The same report notes that “the Premier League is still showing very timid interest in him”, a detail that hands the Italian champions a significant advantage.

Meanwhile, United have been highlighted by Football Italia as one of Bremer’s serious Premier League suitors in relation to these claims.

With figures already circulating and Inter sensing an opening, this should worry those at Old Trafford.

United must act

If INEOS do not act, they risk losing a fantastic defender who could have secured their backline for years to come. They must move.

Adding Bremer to a defence already consisting of Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Ayden Heaven, Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro would create a title-winning defence that United could yet assemble.

Featured image Omar Veiga via Getty Images

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