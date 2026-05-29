Man United Women 5-4 West Ham United: Match Report

Manchester United Women kicked off the World Sevens tournament in style with a 5-4 win over West Ham United.

First half

After just five minutes, Manchester United took the lead when Melvine Malard’s long-range effort was deflected into the roof of the net.

Just one minute later, Simi Awujo raced down the side of the pitch and played in an inch-perfect cross for Elisabeth Terland to tap in. Manchester United were really in the mood and, after eight minutes, Ellen Wangerheim held the ball up well and released the Frenchwoman Malard.

She bore down on goal and kept her cool brilliantly to skip past the keeper and roll the ball into the back of the net.

In a real blitz, Manchester United grabbed a fourth before ten minutes were up. Terland’s powerful shot was stopped by the Hammers’ keeper but she turned in the rebound for her second of the afternoon.

West Ham pulled one back when Ffion Morgan headed in unmarked at the back post.

The Norwegian Terland grabbed her hat-trick, though, in a clinical display to make it 5-1.

Anna Sandberg’s cross was tucked in brilliantly by Terland, who showed off her razer-sharp finishing in the London sunshine.

Second half

It’s safe to say Manchester United took their foot off the gas substantially in the second half after being 5-1 up.

Ella Toone did almost grab a sixth early on, but her left-footed shot struck the underside of the bar.

Morgan grabbed her second for West Ham as she crashed in a left-footed drive into the bottom corner to make it 5-2.

Riko Ueki pulled another back when she expertly finished off a cross into the box to make Manchester United sweat a little.

Eva Nystrom grabbed West Ham’s fourth after holding off the Manchester United defence and then firing past Phallon Tullis-Joyce and into the net.

Manchester United managed to hold on and won their first match of the group.

The Red Devils will be in action twice tomorrow, first against Aston Villa at 15:00 BST and then will finish off the group against Tottenham Hotspur at 20:00 BST.

Featured image Ben Roberts Photo via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social