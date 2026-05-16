Chelsea Women 1-0 Man United Women: Match Report

Manchester United Women travelled to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea in the final Women’s Super League game of the season.

First half

United faced an early setback when Jayde Riviere had to be substituted due to injury after just six minutes.

The visitors did not let the injury affect them and pressed the Blues well. After 18 minutes, Hanna Lundkvist’s effort was blocked by her own Swedish teammate Fridolina Rolfo.

Twenty-one minutes in, Lauren James wriggled away from her marker and unleashed a powerful effort, but Phallon Tullis-Joyce expertly tipped the ball over the crossbar.

As Chelsea usually do to United, they weathered the storm and sucker punched effectively.

A stunning ball into the box from Lauren James was dinked beautifully on the volley by Sam Kerr to give the Londoners the lead.

Chelsea attempted to get their second, but Alyssa Thompson’s effort was well stopped by Tullis-Joyce and the score stayed at 0-1 to Chelsea as the half-time whistle blew.

Second half

United’s Player of the Season, Jess Park, was brought on at half-time and the Red Devils started well.

Ellen Wangerheim almost dragged her side level, but her effort slammed off the crossbar.

After 63 minutes, Julia Olme found herself with only the keeper to beat, but she bizarrely passed the ball to nobody and passed up a great chance to equalise. Ella Toone tried to salvage something from the chance but to no avail.

James responded for the hosts, but she dragged her effort wide of the post.

Kerr then almost grabbed her second as she got some contact on the dangerous James’ cross, but it was again dealt with by Tullis-Joyce.

Substitute Dominique Janssen ballooned a free kick over the bar before Kerr did likewise at the back post for Chelsea when she had more time than she thought.

Six minutes were added on for United to find a late equaliser and avoid yet another defeat to Chelsea.

Park had a shot blocked that went out for a corner, and Tullis-Joyce ran up the pitch to try and force an unlikely equaliser.

United failed to find a goal, though, and their disappointing end to the season continued.

The result meant United finished fourth in the league and missed out on Europe next season.

Questions will be asked of head coach Marc Skinner, and there will need to be significant investment in the squad if they are to reach the levels that the fans want to be at.

Phallon Tullis-Joyce stats vs Chelsea

Statistic Value Expected assists (xA) 0 Total saves 3 Goals prevented -0.29 Saves from inside box 1 Punches 1 High claims 0 Key passes 0 Crosses (accurate) 0 (0) Accurate passes 18/26 (69%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 3/9 (33%) Passes in own half (acc.) 15/17 (88%) Long balls (accurate) 6/14 (43%) Touches 35 Dribbles (successful) 0 (0) Possession lost 9 Total carrying distance 25.9 m Carries 4 Total progression 3.4 m Def. contributions 2 Tackles (won) 0 (0) Interceptions 0 Clearances 2 Blocked shots 0 Recoveries 9 Ground duels (won) 0 (0) Dribbled past 0 Total shots 0 Shots on target 0 Shots blocked 0

Source: Sofascore

Feature image Matt McNulty via Getty Images

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