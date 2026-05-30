Maya Le Tissier: Man United captain reveals what team thinks of World Sevens

Manchester United Women captain Maya Le Tissier expressed her joy at playing in the World Sevens.

World Sevens

The women’s team endured a difficult end to the season, managing only one win in their final 10 matches.

Nonetheless, they are clearly enjoying the World Sevens format, having finished day two with three wins from three and topping the group. They will now face Everton for a place in the final later today at 12:00 BST.

Le Tissier’s thoughts

Speaking to the club’s site after her side’s 8-2 demolition of Tottenham Hotspur, Le Tissier claimed, “yeah, it was great. We had a lot of fun out there. I think, was it eight goals? Maybe eight goals. So yeah, we love playing this tournament. It’s a lot of fun and we just want to have fun out there, and I think you can see that as well with our performances.”

Commenting on her stunning header which marked United’s seventh goal of the match, she said, “I wanted to score against Tottenham Hotspur. I had about four chances, so yeah, I could have put one of them away. But yeah, Jess (Park) just put it in the box and I just headed it in. I don’t know.”

The interviewer praised the energy and positivity of the crowd in Brentford, and Le Tissier agreed.

When asked to comment on how much energy the crowd give the team, she explained, “yeah, massive. I think literally most of the crowd is United. They’re everywhere, and they always are everywhere. So yeah, we really appreciate their support. Obviously, it’s been a long season with a lot of games, so for them to have some fun here and for us to have some fun here as well to finish the season off, it’s great. So yeah, we’re very happy that they’re here with us.”

Le Tissier then reflected on this tournament as a rare opportunity to enjoy professional football without pressure.

She explained, “I wish football was like this generally. It’s so fun, and when there’s no pressure and we don’t really care if we win or lose, we just want to have fun. Maybe the secret code is just to enjoy it. So yeah, it’s great.”

Looking ahead to tomorrow’s semi-final and potentially the final, Le Tissier said her team did not really know what to expect.

When asked about any specific preparation her team would undertake, she explained, “we don’t talk about anything about on the pitch, so I don’t know, to be honest. Hopefully the same as today. I don’t know what we did, but it worked. And then off the pitch, we’ll have to come up with another little walkout. We’ll try and make it a bit more dangerous than the last one, and I think that’s a good thing to go with.”

Maya Le Tissier WSL season stats

Games played Goals Assists Mins played 22 1 2 1980

Source: Fotmob.com

Feature image Molly Darlington via Getty Images

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