Tyler Fletcher ends the season with a bang



The accolades keep coming for Manchester United youngster Tyler Fletcher.

The 19-year-old was an ever-present member of the Under-21 side, claiming three assists from a deeper role, as Adam Lawrence’s team made it to the Premier League 2 final.

His immaculate performances saw him receive the Reserve-Team Player of the Year award and Michael Carrick was clearly impressed.

The United head coach handed him his first-team debut against Tottenham Hotspur, with the Manchester-born wonderkid also coming on in the final game of the season against Brighton & Hove Albion.

What a season for Tyler Fletcher

There is talk of the Carrington graduate becoming a lynchpin of Carrick’s midfield next term, and Scotland’s national team seem to have taken note.

They had called up Tyler Fletcher for their friendlies against Curaçao and Bolivia, and he went on to make his debut against Curaçao on Saturday.

Scottish boss Steve Clarke introduced the United wonderkid at the start of the second half when the scoreline was tied at 1-1.

After an impressive cameo, Scotland emerged 4-1 winners and the midfielder’s stats speak for themselves.

Tyler Fletcher impresses on his Scotland debut

Tyler Fletcher completed 87% of his passes, while also finding a teammate with two of his long balls (all stats via sofascore).

Off the ball, he worked his socks off, winning 100% of his tackles, while recovering the ball three times and intercepting it once.

Tyler Fletcher followed in the footsteps of his father, Darren Fletcher, who is currently the coach of United’s Under-18 side.

United fans will be hoping to see more from the midfield maestro once pre-season kicks off. He has a real shot at cementing a first-team place if he can impress.

Feature image Ben Roberts photo via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

