Tyler Fletcher: Man United starlet’s role under Carrick explained

Manchester United are prioritising an overhaul of their midfield unit this summer – but inside sources claims Tyler Fletcher could be set to save the club millions in the transfer market.

Rebuilding the Midfield

With Casemiro‘s departure already confirmed and Manuel Ugarte facing a similar fate, INEOS are intent on fixing the stalling engine room at Old Trafford.

Michael Carrick, who has been confirmed as the permanent head coach on a two-year deal after an impressive interim spell, secured Champions League football largely, though not exclusively, by reverting to a more familiar 4-2-3-1 shape after Ruben Amorim’s failed 3-4-2-1 experiment ultimately cost the Portuguese tactician his job.

Restoring Bruno Fernandes to his rightful role as creator-in-chief in the No.10 position – a decision which has won the talismanic captain the Player of the Year award – and bringing Kobbie Mainoo back into the fold were two switches as effective as they were simple.

But it leaves Carrick’s midfield with only the 21-year-old England international as a firm fixture, explaining why United’s hierarchy are already holding talks to sign at least two, but potentially three, new recruits.

The club’s primary targets – Elliot Anderson and Aurelien Tchouameni – are considered difficult pursuits, bordering on unrealistic. This has led to a pivot towards alternative options on the recruitment team’s list.

A £38 million deal for Atalanta enforcer Ederson is already at an advanced stage, while West Ham starlet Mateus Fernandes is understood to be next on the agenda. Sandro Tonali, Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton are other names being explored.

The club’s budget is finite, however, with other positions in the squad – goalkeeper, left-back, left-wing and striker – also on the agenda. Three big-money signings in midfield would make this difficult, while still only arming Carrick with a four-man unit in the most demanding area of the pitch.

Trusting in Youth

One solution, in line with tradition at the Theatre of Dreams, is to turn to the academy; to trust in the old adage that if ‘you’re good enough, you’re old enough’. And well-placed sources indicate Fletcher, son of Darren and twin of Jack, is a candidate to climb into the first team.

Shaun Connolly (Theatre of Red), a reporter with excellent connections at United, reveals he has been told the 19-year-old midfielder is “in line for an advanced role with the senior side” next season.

“Internally, Tyler Fletcher continues to impress the coaching team, with many feeling he has the personality and potential to impact the first-team dynamic positively. At only 19, the Scot capped another impressive season with the 2026 Denzil Haroun Reserve-Team Player of the Year award, solidifying his status as a top academy prospect.”

Connolly predicts that if Fletcher continues his “progress on and off the field”, United could save up to £30 million as the youngster takes on a rotational role in Carrick’s squad that would otherwise need to be filled with a new signing.

Shea Lacey, the 19-year-old wing wizard, is also tipped to make an ascent towards the first team, having come off the bench alongside Fletcher in the 3-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on the final day of the season.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social