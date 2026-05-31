Sir Alex Ferguson delivers classic put-down of Arsenal after CL final loss



Legendary Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson couldn’t resist a jibe at Arsenal after their loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final on Saturday evening.

Champions League disappointment

Having already secured the Premier League trophy, Arsenal were determined to make history by winning their first Champions League and completing a legendary double.

Standing in their path were PSG. But Arsenal were in dreamland after just five minutes, as Kai Havertz produced a fabulous finish to put them ahead.

But rather than pile on the pressure, the Gunners retreated into a low block, which has been the defining feature of their season, aiming to frustrate the Parisians. PSG struggled to find a way through until the second half, when Ousmane Dembele scored from the penalty spot following Mosquera’s foul on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

PSG continued to probe for a weakness in the Arsenal defence, yet after extra time failed to produce a winner, a penalty shootout was needed to settle the showpiece occasion in Budapest.

Eberechi Eze and Gabriel Magalhães each failed to score from the penalty spot, handing PSG their second consecutive Champions League trophy.

According to French news outlet L’Equipe, Sir Alex sent a congratulatory message to PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi.

Sir Alex, who shared a heated rivalry with Arsenal counterpart Arsène Wenger during their time in the dugout, delivered a scathing verdict on Arsenal’s style of play.

Sir Alex’s dig

L’Equipe report that Sir Alex sent the following message to Al-Khelaïfi: “Nasser, this is Alex Ferguson.”

“Well done, it was a tough night for you, but you played against a boring team that did nothing but defend.”

“Enjoy your holidays, you deserve it.”

Meanwhile, United’s attention now turns to the summer transfer window, which opens on 15 June.

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