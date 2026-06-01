Rejuvenated Man United lead the way in impressive statistics for 2026

Numerous Manchester United players will have their minds firmly focused on the upcoming World Cup.

Nonetheless, fans will be forgiven for reflecting on what has been an impressive few months.

Great finish

After a diabolical 15th-place finish the season before, Manchester United were desperate to improve this season.

The team found itself in sixth place under Ruben Amorim, but the Portuguese head coach was sacked at the very start of January.

Michael Carrick took over, and the Red Devils went on an incredible run which saw them secure Champions League football.

Impressive statistics

The club’s official website has highlighted some impressive statistics which reflect what a good end to the season the Red Devils have enjoyed.

United’s end-of-season tally of 71 points was the most they had secured since 2023, and a good 29 points more than last season’s total of 42.

The Red Devils were also the best team in the league in 2026, particularly since Michael Carrick became the head coach.

United “picked up 41 points in 19 games after 1 January – one more than champions Arsenal.”

Supporters will be hoping this is a good omen for the upcoming campaign.

Nobody scored more goals in the league in this timeframe either. The tally of 36 was two more than second-placed Manchester City.

What’s more, “no team took more shots at goal than United in 2025/26, although Manchester City did match our 595 attempts. We did end up having the most on target, with 215 to 205.”

United also impressed in that they did not lose any back-to-back games in the season, the only team in the league to achieve this.

They have also not managed this feat since the 2017/2018 season under Jose Mourinho.

Featured image Mike Hewitt via Getty Images

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