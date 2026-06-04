Kieran McKenna: Former Man United coach’s stance on Fulham job revealed

Manchester United have recently resolved their own coaching dilemma.

United’s coaching dilemma

The club decided to sack Ruben Amorim in January and appointed Michael Carrick as interim coach.

Carrick delivered such impressive results that United secured a top-three finish and Champions League football for next season.

As a result, the former United midfielder was offered a permanent role at the club, which he accepted last month.

Kieran McKenna

Former Manchester United coach Kieran McKenna had previously been linked to the Old Trafford hot seat.

The Northern Irishman joined United’s academy in 2016 and was promoted to assistant manager under Jose Mourinho. He continued in that position under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, working alongside Carrick.

The 40-year-old joined Ipswich Town in 2021 and helped secure promotion from League One to the Championship, and then to the Premier League.

The Tractor Boys were relegated in 2025 but fought back this season to secure a second-place finish, which sealed promotion back to the top flight.

Rumours of departure

Despite leading Ipswich back to the big time, there have been rumours that McKenna may leave the club should a bigger position be offered to him.

Before appointing Marco Rose, AFC Bournemouth were considering a move for the former United assistant.

TalkSPORT report that, “Kieran McKenna is interested in replacing Marco Silva as Fulham manager.”

Silva seems certain to take over from Jose Mourinho at SL Benfica this summer.

What’s more, “McKenna is viewed as Fulham’s number one target” to replace the Portuguese manager.

Celtic have also been linked to the manager as of late, but any deal to bring in McKenna could be complicated by an £8 million buyout clause in his contract.

Former Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank is also said to be in the mix for the job at Craven Cottage.

Kieran McKenna Ipswich record

Games managed Won Draws Losses Win % 222 105 64 53 47.3

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