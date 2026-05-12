Kieran McKenna: Former Man United assistant’s future up in the air

Former Manchester United coach Kieran McKenna’s star continues to rise.

Since leaving United

The Northern Irish coach joined Manchester United in 2016 as under-18 manager.

He was promoted to the senior team’s coaching staff in 2018 under Jose Mourinho and remained a key figure under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, alongside current United manager Michael Carrick. McKenna was appointed Ipswich Town manager in 2021 and has worked miracles at the club.

The 39-year-old took them from League One to Premier League promotion in 2024. The Tractor Boys struggled to adapt to the top level last season but did secure a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Portman Road.

Nonetheless, McKenna guided Ipswich to promotion again this season as they finished the league season in second place and hence secured automatic passage to the riches of the Premier League.

Expected departure

Nonetheless, The Sun newspaper reports that McKenna may not take charge of the Tractor Boys this season in the Premier League.

The paper states that, “McKenna looks increasingly likely to leave Ipswich Town this summer if he is offered another Premier League job.”

It is also added that, “the Tractor Boys do not want to lose the man who has led them to three promotions in four seasons.”

Despite this, Ipswich are preparing a shortlist of managers in case McKenna is tempted away.

Crystal Palace are said to be interested in the Northern Irish manager if they cannot land their top target, Andoni Iraola.

Fulham may also be a possible landing spot for McKenna if they decide to part ways with Marco Silva.

Chelsea, Manchester United, Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion have all shown interest in McKenna in the past, speaking to him two summers ago, but it looks like Manchester United will not go back in again for their former coach for the time being.

Kieran McKenna Ipswich record

Games managed Won Draws Losses Win % 222 105 64 53 47.3

Source: Wikipedia

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