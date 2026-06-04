Vincent Joseph: Manchester United in race to sign Liverpool jewel

It has been more than six decades since Manchester United and Liverpool transferred a player directly between the clubs.

However, the northwest rivals attempt to raid each other’s academies occasionally. In 2021, the Red Devils convinced winger Ethan Ennis to reject the Merseyside giants’ contract offer and move to Carrington.

Ennis remains on United’s books after loan spells at Doncaster Rovers and Fleetwood Town. Now, the Mancunians are trying to snatch another talent from their rivals’ hands.

Manchester United set their sights on Vincent Joseph

According to The Secret Scout, a reputable source for youth football and transfer news, Liverpool’s 16-year-old striker Vincent Joseph “looks set to leave” the club, having been left out of their announcement of scholars.

The Secret Scout posted on X that United “hold strong interest” in the young striker, who has raised eyebrows with his physicality and link-up ability.

🚨 Liverpool’s 16-Year-old Vincent Joseph looks set to leave as he is left off Liverpool’s announcement of scholars. #LFC Sources close to TSS claim Manchester United hold strong interest, whilst Bayern and Dortmund have also sent scouts on multiple occasions to watch. #mufc… pic.twitter.com/nuvc3lE5l6 — TheSecretScout (@TheSecretScout_) June 3, 2026

Furthermore, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have reportedly also sent scouts on multiple occasions to watch Joseph.

The England U16 international made two appearances in the U18 Premier League last term, scoring an impressive three goals.

“Interesting to see where he ends up. Not many top number 9s around. He will be in demand,” TSS added.

Manchester United admire Chelsea prodigy

United and Bayern are also thought to be among the admirers of Chelsea’s defensive gem Josh Acheampong.

Recently, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming the 20-year-old towering defender has landed on United’s radar.

However, it is believed Chelsea have turned down approaches from several unnamed clubs as they consider Acheampong untouchable.

Much has been made about INEOS’s desire to make marquee additions following United’s qualification for the Champions League, but their interest in the likes of Joseph and Acheampong suggests the club’s hierarchy are equally keen on bringing in young stars with high potential.

Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social