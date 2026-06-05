Adam Lawrence: Major update on United Under-21 coach’s future

Manchester United promoted former Under-21 boss Travis Binnion to the first team in January, adding him to Michael Carrick’s backroom staff. The move was well deserved; Binnion had been a key figure in the Red Devils’ academy system for seven years and was highly rated at the club.

His promotion to the senior side turned out to be a masterstroke, with the coach hitting it off quickly with the squad and becoming a popular figure. Binnion’s efforts cannot be ignored in United’s third-place finish in the Premier League this season.

Premier League Top Five: 2025/26 Season

Pos Team Games Played Games Won Games Drawn Games Lost Goals Scored Goals Conceded Goal Difference Points 1 Arsenal 38 26 7 5 71 27 44 85 2 Manchester City 38 23 9 6 77 35 42 78 3 Manchester United 38 20 11 7 69 50 19 71 4 Aston Villa 38 19 8 11 56 49 7 65 5 Liverpool 38 17 9 12 63 53 10 60

Source: Premier League website

Binnion’s departure from the Under-21 side, however, created a vacancy, and it was a stroke of luck that former Under-18 boss Adam Lawrence was available. United quickly brought their former coach back to Old Trafford and handed him the keys to the Under-21 side until the end of the season.

Lawrence responded by guiding his team to second place in the Premier League 2 table. The Under-21 side subsequently marched to the Premier League 2 play-off final, where they suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion. Lawrence’s efforts, though, appear to have convinced the Old Trafford hierarchy.

Lawrence in talks for United stay

According to the Manchester Evening News, Lawrence is in talks to extend his stay at the Theatre of Dreams. The report states: “Adam Lawrence was appointed as Under-21 interim manager in January, following a staff reshuffle that saw Travis Binnion step up to the first-team coaching team.”

“Lawrence was the logical choice for the role, given he’d just left Newcastle and had previously managed United’s Under-18 side. The appointment was seen as mutually beneficial for both parties, and it’s now understood that talks are ongoing for Lawrence to continue in that position, as his contract at United expires at the end of the month.”

The report reveals that both parties are eager to continue their association, adding: “The 40-year-old’s prior knowledge of United’s academy players and understanding of the youth system at Carrington have provided continuity, and both parties are discussing an extension of the relationship.”

Lawrence was initially appointed as United’s Under-16 boss in January 2021 and was subsequently promoted to head of player development for the age groups from Under-13 to Under-16. He took charge of the Under-18 side in 2023 and famously inspired the team to a treble in the 2023/24 season.

United likely to rely on academy graduates next season

United added to their historic record of having an academy graduate in the matchday squad since 1937 this season, with Carrick’s arrival further strengthening the club’s faith in youth. Kobbie Mainoo, who was struggling for relevance under former head coach Ruben Amorim, became a key figure under Carrick.

The English manager was regularly spotted at academy games and was previously hailed by club legend and former team-mate Wayne Rooney for revitalising the academy. With several talented youngsters such as Shea Lacey, Godwill Kukonki and the Fletcher twins knocking at the senior door, one can expect more involvement from the academy next season.

INEOS are expected to invest heavily in the transfer market this summer, with several candidates from the Premier League and abroad linked with the club. However, United’s involvement in four competitions next season means that there will be enough opportunities for academy graduates to showcase their talents.

Final Thoughts

Carrick appears to be fully invested in United’s rich history of promoting youth and is likely to turn to the academy next season as well. Lawrence’s presence in the Under-21 setup, as such, will be a huge boost for the Red Devils and ensure that talented youngsters will continue to be given opportunities at the Theatre of Dreams.

Feature image Matt McNulty via Getty Images

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