Jacob Devaney in line for first-team promotion following successful loan



Manchester United have plans of revamping their midfield with as many as three new arrivals expected to offset the loss of a similar number of players

Casemiro is on his way to Major League Soccer, while INEOS are keen to cut their losses regarding Manuel Ugarte.

Academy sensation Toby Collyer could also depart, and the Red Devils are working hard to fill the gaps.

United have already agreed a fee with Atalanta for Ederson, while the co-owners are working to secure the signings of either Mateus Fernandes, Sandro Tonali, or Elliot Anderson.

Midfield revamp

West Ham’s asking price and Real Madrid’s entry have complicated the chase for the Portuguese midfielder, while the Italian’s price and wage demands are currently proving prohibitive.

The Nottingham Forest ace seems destined to land up at Manchester City despite United’s best efforts, which has meant INEOS have been forced to look at alternatives.

Hayden Hackney is a name Michael Carrick is pushing to sign, while Aurelian Tchouameni is another dream target should Real Madrid change their stance.

According to the BBC, if none of the top targets can be secured, there is a chance Carrick will promote from within.

Carrick could promote from the academy

Tyler Fletcher, who recently made the Scotland World Cup squad, is an obvious name to look out for, while Jacob Devaney has joined the list following his brilliant loan spell with St. Mirren.

“If Ugarte leaves and Ederson comes in, United would be left without experience in the deeper midfield positions, with Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes usually used further forward.

“That is why United could end up with two, possibly three, additions in that area of the pitch alone.

“There is potential for reinforcement from the academy, in the form of Tyler Fletcher, who is part of Scotland’s World Cup squad, or Jacob Devaney, who excelled on loan at St Mirren in the second half of the season.”

Jacob Devaney deserves a shot

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international impressed for United’s Under-21 side, which led the club to loan him out to the Scottish Premiership, not the easiest place for a youngster to thrive, just ask Amad.

The 18-year-old started 14 times in all competitions for the Scottish side, registering a goal and an assist in the process.

The defensive midfielder helped his loan club avoid relegation while also playing a stellar role as the Buddies reached the semi-finals of the Scottish FA Cup.

Michael Carrick has been kept abreast of the midfield general’s performances and there is a good chance Jacob Devaney will make the cut for United’s pre-season squad.

Should he impress, the sky’s the limit for the Barnsley-born athlete.

Feature image Lewis Storey via Getty Images

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