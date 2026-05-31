Tyler Fletcher placed on standby for the World Cup



It was a season to remember for Manchester United academy graduate Tyler Fletcher and it could get even better in the days to come.

First, his brilliant displays for the Under-21 side saw him receive the Reserve Player of the Year award.

Michael Carrick was clearly impressed, and the head coach subsequently handed him his first-team debut against Tottenham Hotspur.

The 19-year-old also came off the bench in the final game of the season against Brighton & Hove Albion, with reports stating that Carrick has big plans for him next season.

Tyler Fletcher starred for Scotland on his debut

The Manchester-born midfielder was subsequently called up by Scotland, and he made his national team debut against Curaçao on Saturday.

It was an impressive display, with manager Steve Clarke full of praise for the Carrington graduate.

“Everybody’s impressed,” he said. “The players are impressed, the coaching staff are impressed. “I actually thought about putting him on as Billy came off, but I just thought I’d have a little look, see how the game panned out before introducing him at half time.”

Things could get even better for United cult hero Darren Fletcher’s son, with Scotland playmaker Billy Gilmour ruled out of the World Cup with a knee injury. The Scotsman have reported that Tyler Fletcher has been placed on standby for a remarkable World Cup call-up..

World Cup call-up beckons

“The three I mentioned are on standby,” said Clarke, with reference to Lennon Miller, Connor Barron and Andy Irvin.

“He (Fletcher) joined us this week and trained well so is a little bit closer than the other three. But I would need to have a big discussion with my staff in deciding that’s the way to go.”

Tyler Fletcher is yet to start for his club and but could yet represent Scotland in the upcoming World Cup.

What a year it has been for the wonderkid. Fingers crossed that it gets even better for him!

Feature image Ben Roberts photo via Getty Images

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