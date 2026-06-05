Ex-Manchester United star Mason Greenwood picks his next club

Former Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood is nearing an exit from Olympique de Marseille.

United sanctioned Greenwood’s permanent departure in the summer of 2024, selling him to Marseille for £26.6 million.

The 24-year-old has rebuilt his career in the south of France, scoring a brilliant 48 goals in 81 appearances. However, he has endured a difficult few months at Marseille following the departure of Roberto De Zerbi.

Mason Greenwood agrees to join Fenerbahce

Earlier this week, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming Marseille are willing to listen to offers for Mason Greenwood, who has three years remaining on his contract.

Greenwood emerged as the top transfer target for Fenerbahce’s two presidential candidates, Aziz Yildirim and Hakan Safi. The latter has now allegedly received the Englishman’s nod.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Safi has claimed that he has “reached an agreement” with Greenwood.

“The deal is ready until June 2030 if I win the elections,” Safi stated.

The Italian journalist further reveals that Greenwood has liked and followed Safi on social media.

On his YouTube channel, Romano added that the Ligue 1 outfit are demanding around €55m for the two-footed marksman.

AS Roma are also thought to be keen on signing Greenwood. Given Safi’s comments, the Serie A giants would have to act swiftly to secure the Marseille forward’s services.

Manchester United want another striker

It is believed United included a sizeable sell-on fee when they sold Greenwood to Marseille. As such, they could be set for a significant financial windfall.

United could certainly do with extra cash this summer, as they also want to strengthen their attack. However, the major chunk of their transfer budget is likely to be allocated for their midfield revamp.

Recently, The Peoples Person covered a report claiming five strikers, including Victor Osimhen and Jean-Philippe Mateta, are on United’s radar, with INEOS keen to replace Joshua Zirkzee with a more prolific goalscorer.

Feature image Miguel Medina via Getty Images

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