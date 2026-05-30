Victor Osimhen: Why Galatasaray superstar is United’s “dream” target

Manchester United are heading into the summer transfer window in a very strong position after securing Champions League football.

Recently, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming United could “spend close to £300m” this summer in theory. Such a figure would shatter the current record of around £215m.

Even without European football, INEOS splashed around £200m to transform United’s attack last summer. A recent report also suggests that the club’s hierarchy intends to be even more ambitious this summer.

Manchester United want another striker

According to CaughtOffside, Manchester United’s summer plans have “grown much bigger” after qualification for Europe’s premier competition.

It is claimed United now appear ready to properly refresh their attack, with INEOS keen to add more firepower to Michael Carrick’s side.

United want stronger depth and different profiles around Benjamin Sesko, with struggling Dutchman Joshua Zirkzee highly likely to depart.

In that pursuit, five attackers have reportedly landed on the Red Devils’ radar.

Manchester United eyeing Victor Osimhen

It is understood Victor Osimhen is “the dream” option for United. The former Napoli man has now established himself as somewhat of a heroic figure in Istanbul.

The 27-year-old Nigerian has been directly involved in 76 goals in 75 appearances for Galatasaray, helping the side win back-to-back Süper Lig titles since 2024.

The report states: “He still looks like the type of striker who could turn United into genuine title challengers. He brings pace, power, goals and presence, exactly what Old Trafford loves in a No.9.”

Osimhen would be “transformative” for the Mancunians. Galatasaray signed him for a Turkish record transfer fee of €75 million (£65m). As such, United would need to break the bank to get their hands on him.

Jean-Philippe Mateta, Dušan Vlahović, and Robert Lewandowski have also attracted United’s interest. They should be more attainable as far as finances are concerned.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth’s Eli Junior Kroupi is the future-focused option, with the Cherries keen on extending the Frenchman’s contract.

Featured image Ahmad Mora via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social