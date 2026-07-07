Alejandro Garnacho: Why Chelsea’s decision is a boost for Man United

Manchester United are set for an unexpected boost after Chelsea reached a key decision regarding Alejandro Garnacho’s future at Stamford Bridge, according to a new report.

Gone and Long Forgotten

While there was considerable noise from the Manchester United fanbase about the decision to sell Garnacho last summer, it has proven to be one of INEOS’s wiser moves since taking charge at Old Trafford.

After falling out with then-head coach Ruben Amorim following his omission from the Europa League final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, the 22-year-old Argentina international was placed in the infamous ‘bomb squad’ alongside Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony, and Tyrell Malacia.

Arguably, this decision weakened United’s negotiating position for each player, as the club had initially valued Garnacho at £70 million in the January window amid interest from Serie A side Napoli. The fact that six months later a £40 million offer from Chelsea was accepted supports this view, though the poor performances the winger has delivered since arriving in west London have made it look an excellent deal.

While eight goals and four assists seem a reasonable return for a winger, four of these came in the Carabao Cup. In the two major competitions Chelsea always prioritise – the Premier League and Champions League – he scored just twice in 36 appearances.

Chelsea ready to sell

It is therefore little surprise that Chelsea are prepared to admit their mistake and look to sell Garnacho after just twelve months. This will be of particular interest to Manchester United, as a 10% sell-on clause was included in the deal last summer.

A number of Italian clubs have already expressed interest, led by AS Roma. However, Gian Gasperini’s side are looking to secure him on a loan deal.

AC Milan and Juventus have also been contacted regarding Garnacho’s availability, though the financial limitations in Serie A always present an obstacle for selling clubs.

If Chelsea were to send the Carrington graduate out on loan, Manchester United would gain nothing from their sell-on clause. However, Bobby Vincent (Football London) now reveals the Blues will only sanction a permanent exit, increasing the chance of a windfall arriving at Old Trafford.

Exclusive: #CFC will only consider permanent exit for Alejandro Garnacho this summer. There have been reports of interest in loan but sources say Chelsea would only sanction permanent transfer. No club-to-club talks yet for 22yo winger 🔵 https://t.co/iTDH2ubaKE — Bobby Vincent (@BobbyVincentFL) July 6, 2026

Tweet: “Exclusive: #CFC will only consider permanent exit for Alejandro Garnacho this summer. There have been reports of interest in loan but sources say Chelsea would only sanction permanent transfer. No club-to-club talks yet for 22yo winger.”

Transfer expert Ben Jacobs has also confirmed Chelsea’s decision, revealing there are a “number of teams interested” in Garnacho’s services. Chelsea have an excellent reputation for agreeing big-money deals for their unwanted players, and it would be little surprise to see the Argentine plying his trade for a club like Napoli or Atletico Madrid next season after sealing a switch away from Stamford Bridge.

And while £3m may seem like a drop in the ocean for the Red Devils, it would still prove a welcome provision at Old Trafford ahead of a major overhaul of Michael Carrick’s squad, where every penny will count.

Featured image Alex Broadway via Getty Images

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